David Skinns holds off Shad Tuten, Tom Whitney to win Club Car Championship

It was not, however, the initial weekend plan. Two of Skinns’ three children play youth baseball, and there was a game on the schedule. With the Korn Ferry Tour off for the last five weeks, Skinns helped coach both his sons’ teams. (Funnily, when Skinns left England for Tennessee in the early 2000s, he was not a baseball fan at all, and his wife had to explain the rules to him after they got married.) When the family found out the game would be canceled, they hit the road for Savannah. Less than an hour into the drive, the cancelation was reversed. Skinns and his wife left the decision to Bennett, their middle son.