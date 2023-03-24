Nicholas Lindheim leads by one at Club Car Championship

Nicholas Lindheim on returning to competition after five months off with a back injury… “I had herniated and bulging disks, and the inflammation was so bad and it was just basically smashing on my nerve. I never had that kind of pain, like that shooting, sharp pain where you kind of screech when you make the wrong step or sit down a weird way. I've seen a lot of players through the years who take time off and it's a tough road back. It is early in the week… the way that I played today I'm very pleased with and I think anybody in the field would be pleased with the way that I played.”