David Skinns, Shad Tuten, Nicholas Lindheim share lead at Club Car Championship

Nicholas Lindheim on the last time he felt nerves like he did early in today’s round… "Every day I tee it up. Seriously. I myself am high anxiety, my daughter, hopefully not my son... it's just something that's hereditary and something we deal with. It's not a big deal. You just have to embrace it, go through your process of breathing and talking to my wife. That helps a lot. The more you talk about stuff, the more you realize it's a common thing. It's just something I've dealt with my whole life. I can't stand being late, so I'm always early. I always feel like I'm going to be late. I've always been like that, but as I've gotten older I've recognized it more."