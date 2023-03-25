David Skinns, Shad Tuten, Nicholas Lindheim share lead at Club Car Championship
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Three players – David Skinns, Shad Tuten, Nicholas Lindheim – share the clubhouse lead at 9-under par
Armstrong State University alum and Augusta, Georgia native (now playing out of Aiken, South Carolina) Shad Tuten earns share of the clubhouse lead with 5-under 67 and holds his third career 36-hole lead/co-lead
Outright 18-hole leader and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Nicholas Lindheim cards 2-under 70 to maintain a share of the lead
Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner David Skinns holds his first 36-hole lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where he earned his second Tour victory
The second round was suspended due to darkness at 7:42 p.m., with 10 players still needing to complete their round; the second round resumed Saturday at 8:30 a.m., and the 36-hole cut was made upon its conclusion The 36-hole cut was made at 2-under par, with 72 professionals advancing to the final two rounds
Second-Round Lead Notes
2: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win Club Car Championship (Evan Harmeling, 2020; Dan McCarthy, 2019)
0: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (last: David Lingmerth/2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship)
David Skinns (T1/-9)
Posts 4-under 68 consisting of six birdies and two bogeys; birdied four par 4s (Nos. 1, 5, 9, 15), one par 5 (No. 3), one par 3 (No. 8)
Third career 36-hole lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour (1st at 2017 AdventHealth Championship/finished T13; T1 at 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna/Won)
Making 136th career start on the Korn Ferry Tour and fifth start at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (best finish: T27/2018)
Has two top-25s this season, including a season-high finish of solo-ninth at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, to sit No. 30 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour for four seasons from 2017-21, recording nine top-10s and two wins, both of which came at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (2018, 2021)
Won 2020-21 regular season finale and finished 22nd on Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn first PGA TOUR card
Made 23 starts on the PGA TOUR last season, but ultimately returned to the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing 178th on the final FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Shad Tuten (T1/-9)
Records 5-under 67 to claim share of the 36-hole lead, making birdies at four par 4s (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 11) and two par 5s (Nos. 3, 18)
Third career 36-hole lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour (1st at 2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open/finished T28; T1 at 2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay/finished T4)
Entered the week ranked No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after opening the season with back-to-back top-five finishes (T4/The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay; T3/The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club)
Stands inside the top 20 on the leaderboard for the 11th time in the 18 total rounds played on the Korn Ferry Tour this season
Making fourth start at this event (previous finishes: T22/2020; T3/2021; T53/2022)
Finished the 2022 season ranked No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with five top-25s in 24 starts, highlighted by T6 at the The Ascendant presented by Blue
Played collegiately at Armstrong State University (now Georgia Southern University) as well as Darton State College
Turned professional in 2016 and played three seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2017-19) prior to eraning membership on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2020-21 season via a T13 finish at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Nicholas Lindheim (T1/-9)
Follows bogey-free 7-under 65 from first round with 2-under 70 in the second round, making three birdies (Nos. 3, 6, 16) against one bogey (No. 17)
Second career 36-hole lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour (1st at 2015 Ellie Mae Classic/finished T10)
Making first PGA TOUR-sanctioned start since 2022 Shriner’s Childrens Open on the PGA TOUR; logged missed cuts in his only two starts since earning a PGA TOUR card last September via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Previous Korn Ferry Tour wins are 2016 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank (2-stroke victory over J.J. Spaun), 2017 DAP Championship (defeated Chesson Hadley and Rob Oppenheim in playoff)
In 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, recorded 15 made cuts, a season-high finish of T6 (LECOM Suncoast Classic), and five top-25s, including two in the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals to secure a return to the PGA TOUR
Previously earned or retained PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022
Won twice on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2014 and 2015) while playing the Korn Ferry Tour
Did not take up golf until 2003 at age 19 and turned professional in 2006, after which he moved to Florida
Quotables
Shad Tuten on his round… “I hit the ball way better than I did yesterday. I actually missed a few kind of key putts today like kind of in my first nine holes, but I made a great putt on 18. It was really tough, really quick down the hill. But that kind of got me jump started and it got really tough in the afternoon, it got really gusty, but it was kind of switching like throughout the trees, which is pretty typical for Savannah. It played really tough, so I'm happy to make that putt on 9 and kind of finish off the day.”
David Skinns how he spent the five weeks between the last two events… “At home with my kids, coaching baseball. That was my five weeks. When I started at Tennessee I was not a baseball fan at all when I first came to America. My wife actually had to explain the rules to me after we got married. When I started to understand it, I started to love it and now it's probably my favorite sport to watch.”
Nicholas Lindheim on the last time he felt nerves like he did early in today’s round… "Every day I tee it up. Seriously. I myself am high anxiety, my daughter, hopefully not my son... it's just something that's hereditary and something we deal with. It's not a big deal. You just have to embrace it, go through your process of breathing and talking to my wife. That helps a lot. The more you talk about stuff, the more you realize it's a common thing. It's just something I've dealt with my whole life. I can't stand being late, so I'm always early. I always feel like I'm going to be late. I've always been like that, but as I've gotten older I've recognized it more."
Notes
Joshua Creel (T4/-8) stands inside the top 10 after two rounds for sixth time in his Korn Ferry Tour career and second time this season (T6 at The Panama Championship/finished T31)
Rookie Kevin Velo (T4/-8) stands inside the top 10 after two rounds for second time this season (T9 at The Panama Championship/finished T68); he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership with a No. 4 finish in the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup Standings
Roger Sloan (T4/-8) and Wilson Furr (T19/-5) tied for the low round of the day with matching 8-under 64s; Sloan tallied eight birdies in a bogey-free second round after an even-par 72 in the first round, while Furr recorded a field-leading nine birdies against one bogey after a 3-over 75 in the first round
Sloan returned to the Korn Ferry Tour this season after finishing No. 160 on the 2021-22 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List; since turning professional in 2009, Sloan has made 121 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, recording 14 top-10s, including a win at the 2014 Nova Scotia Open
Furr is making his fifth start of his Korn Ferry Tour season and sixth of his career; he is in line for his second made cut of the season (65th/The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay) after he earned membership with a T39 finish at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Rookie Tim Widing (T4/-8) posts second consecutive 4-under 68 and stands inside the top five after any round for the first time this season; he earned membership for this season with a T29 at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Open qualifier and conditional member Jay Card III (T13/-6) completes second round Saturday morning, finishing with a bogey at the par-5 18th for 2-under 70; he is making his first start of the season and will ensure himself a spot in the reshuffle category as long as he completes the tournament (next reshuffle occurs following the eighth event of the 2023 season, the LECOM Suncoast Classic)
Other conditional members who recorded their first made cut of the season to secure a spot in the reshuffle category following the LECOM Suncoast Classic: open qualifier Brad Hopfinger (T19/-5), open qualifier Jack Maguire (T19/-5), Logan McCracken (T19/-5), sponsor exemption Ian Holt (T29/-4), Michael Feagles (T56/-2), Brendon Jelley (T56/-2), Chase Parker (T56/-2), sponsor exemption and University of Georgia alum Trent Phillips (T56/-2), sponsor exemption Dalton Ward (T56/-2)
McCracken (T19/-5), the next-to-last player in the field this week, rebounds from a 2-over 74 with a 7-under 65 in his first start of the season; birdies five consecutive holes on front nine (Nos. 3-7), bogeys three in a row to start the back nine (Nos. 10-12), posts birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch at Nos. 13-16 and pars final two holes for career-low 65 in 10th career start
Open qualifiers Bryce Hendrix (T56/-2) and Angus Flanagan (T56/-2) also make the cut; this week marks the first time five open qualifiers make the cut since the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin (also five)
Following a first-round 2-over 74, two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner David Kocher (T29/-4) fires 6-under 66 Friday and climbs 77 spots on the leaderboard
Norman Xiong (T29/-4) leads the field with 13 birdies through 36 holes
Two of the three past champions in this week’s field – defending champion T.J. Vogel (T29/-4), 2020 champion Evan Harmeling (T56/-2) – make the cut, while 2019 champion Dan McCarthy finishes 1-under par to miss the cut
Open qualifier Anthony Purcea, a 16-year-old amateur from Buford, Georgia, misses the cut with rounds of 73-77 (6-over par)