Two-Time Korn Ferry Tour Champion Kris Ventura Takes 54-Hole Lead at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

Thomas Rosenmueller on his game this week: “I’ve played really well. I think I've missed about four greens the entire week. Been really good off the tee, been really good into the greens and now just wait for the putter to get a little bit hotter. But overall the game feels really good. I'm not surprised to see myself very far atop the leaderboard because I played well the last few weeks, been trending in the right direction and hopefully can get it done tomorrow.”