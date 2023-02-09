David Kocher secures 18-hole lead with a bogey-free 8-under at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

Dawson Armstrong on the start of the 2023 season: “The first two weeks, I didn't have my driver. It broke the day before I left for Exuma. I tried other drivers, different stuff, didn't work out super well. Missed the cut on the number in Panama and I feel like it's been pretty solid the last few weeks. I've never had this start of the season before where you missed three straight cuts. This is just a week where my wife and I had been talking about where maybe we had been trying too hard, taking it too seriously and just come into this week and have a great time, enjoy it. It's the last one before a five-week break. And obviously again playing with Wesley made it a lot more fun.”