Kevin Dougherty snags 36-hole lead at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

John Augenstein on the start of the 2023 season: “I had a really good offseason attacking the problems I felt like I had last year, some physical, some mental. Coming out this year, I feel really comfortable, for the most part. My game has felt good. The results haven't been there, but I'm making cuts. When you're playing four rounds, you just learn so much more than playing two. Although those first three events weren't what we wanted, playing 12 rounds is really important. You get to just continue to learn and see where you're going. That's helped me, too, to be trending this way coming into this week.”