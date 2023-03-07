Better Decisions. Signature Stories.
The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are new eligibility paths on the PGA TOUR that recognize better decision-making and the elite performance required to participate in PGA TOUR Signature Events. At the beginning of the season, the first 50 spots in each Signature Event field are set based on prior year FedExCup standings. To help complete the Signature Event fields, these new programs will give players the opportunity to go head-to-head against the PGA TOUR’s best.
- Aon Next 10: The top 10 players, not already exempt, from the FedExCup standings.
- Aon Swing 5: Top five FedExCup points earners, not already exempt, from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event
Aon Next 10
Points
Beau Hossler
1,243
Matt Kuchar
1,041
Mackenzie Hughes
1,014
Taylor Montgomery
980
Nick Hardy
971
Ben Griffin
940
J.J. Spaun
930
Alex Smalley
930
Sam Ryder
920
Stephan Jaeger
910
