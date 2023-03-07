The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are new eligibility paths on the PGA TOUR that recognize better decision-making and the elite performance required to participate in PGA TOUR Signature Events. At the beginning of the season, the first 50 spots in each Signature Event field are set based on prior year FedExCup standings. To help complete the Signature Event fields, these new programs will give players the opportunity to go head-to-head against the PGA TOUR’s best.