Revisiting Kevin Sutherland's stunning win at Match Play

Five-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Kevin Sutherland doesn’t have to search his memory long for the best week of his PGA TOUR career.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of his lone PGA TOUR victory, and it was a huge one – the 2002 WGC Accenture Match Play Championship, now known as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

“If you’re not gonna win a major then it’s nice to have won a World Golf Championships event,” Sutherland, 57, said Tuesday. “It was in California, which is home, and I played really well that week.

“Some friends were able to come in toward the end of the week and watch. That made it even more special.”

Really well is an understatement from the mild-mannered, oft-understated Sutherland. Playing as a No. 16 seed in the Sam Snead bracket, he took down in succession world No. 3 David Duval, Irishman Paul McGinley, world No. 14 Jim Furyk, world No. 7 David Toms, Brad Faxon and then, in the 36-hole final, Scott McCarron.

The match with Duval went 20 holes. Sutherland’s tournament was over almost before it started. Then an odd thing happened with McGinley, whom Sutherland didn’t know all that well. As soon as they went to shake hands, the European PGA TOUR veteran told him, “Kevin, you can win this thing.”

“It resonated in my brain the entire week,” Sutherland said. “Every morning when I left the hotel to go to the course, I said, ‘Paul thinks I can win this thing, why can’t I?’ I kept reiterating it to myself.

“We were playing a Champions Tour event a while back and I told him about that and he was looking for his cut from the purse!”

McCarron came into the match play event having finished runner-up at the then-Nissan Open the week prior.

“I bogeyed 18 at Riviera to lose to Lenny Mattiace,” McCarron said. “I had that tournament in my hands. And it was one I always wanted to win since I had gone to UCLA and it being one of our home courses. So I was really disappointed to lose at Riv but had been playing very well.”