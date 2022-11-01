Power Rankings: TimberTech Championship

Steven Alker opened the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs by winning for the fifth time this season two weeks ago at the Dominion Energy Championship in Richmond, Virginia. The Kiwi will lead the field of 50 this week as PGA TOUR Champions visits Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, for the first time.

Believe it or not, Alker's dominance this season can bring to an end the Playoffs THIS week, if he wins again. If he doesn't win he can still clinch but will need a little help from his friends .