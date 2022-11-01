-
Power Rankings: TimberTech Championship
November 01, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Jerry Kelly heads into the second stage of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs looking to catch Steve Alker. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Steven Alker opened the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs by winning for the fifth time this season two weeks ago at the Dominion Energy Championship in Richmond, Virginia. The Kiwi will lead the field of 50 this week as PGA TOUR Champions visits Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, for the first time.
Believe it or not, Alker's dominance this season can bring to an end the Playoffs THIS week, if he wins again. If he doesn't win he can still clinch but will need a little help from his friends.
The field will compete for a purse of $2.2 million with the winner taking home $350,000 in this no-cut event. The Playoff points are doubled as every dollar earned equals two points.
The top 36 players in the standings after this week will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club next week.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 K.J. ChoiTook a month off PGA TOUR Champions yet returned with solo second last week in Richmond. Birdied two of the last three to put the heat on Alker but fell by a shot. Only three bogeys in his return.Took a month off PGA TOUR Champions yet returned with solo second last week in Richmond. Birdied two of the last three to put the heat on Alker but fell by a shot. Only three bogeys in his return. 9 Rocco MediateSaving his best for last! Opened with 65 and finished fourth at SAS Championship. Closed with 64 last week to cash T8. Something's brewing here!Saving his best for last! Opened with 65 and finished fourth at SAS Championship. Closed with 64 last week to cash T8. Something's brewing here! 8 Brett QuigleyT8 last week with only four blemishes was his second top 10 in four events. Last four are all T30 or better.T8 last week with only four blemishes was his second top 10 in four events. Last four are all T30 or better. 7 Miguel Angel JiménezStreak of five consecutive top 10 paydays fizzled out with 67-74-76 (T55) in Richmond. Worst finish since September of 2019 (T60) will demand a correction. I'm here for it.Streak of five consecutive top 10 paydays fizzled out with 67-74-76 (T55) in Richmond. Worst finish since September of 2019 (T60) will demand a correction. I'm here for it. 6 Brian GayFantastic autumn rolls on with T5 at Pebble plus T6 in Richmond to begin the Playoffs. Sat three off the 54-hole lead in Bermuda last week on PGA TOUR before a final round 73 knocked him to T11. Nice way to spend an "off" week!Fantastic autumn rolls on with T5 at Pebble plus T6 in Richmond to begin the Playoffs. Sat three off the 54-hole lead in Bermuda last week on PGA TOUR before a final round 73 knocked him to T11. Nice way to spend an "off" week! 5 Jim FurykStreak of 27-under over his last three began at his own event on Bermuda in Jacksonville (3rd-T13-T11). Streak is now 10 straight rounds in the red.Streak of 27-under over his last three began at his own event on Bermuda in Jacksonville (3rd-T13-T11). Streak is now 10 straight rounds in the red. 4 Bernhard LangerLives 10 minutes from the course so he'll be enjoying his own bed this week! Defending Charles Schwab Cup Playoff champion won't go down without a fight in his own backyard. Led the field in Fairways last week and was T6 GIR. Make a putt!Lives 10 minutes from the course so he'll be enjoying his own bed this week! Defending Charles Schwab Cup Playoff champion won't go down without a fight in his own backyard. Led the field in Fairways last week and was T6 GIR. Make a putt! 3 Padraig HarringtonOf his 11 top 10 paychecks, nine are podium finishes. He'll need to add another to extend his chances of winning the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. Hoping Alker has an "off" week doesn't seem a proper strategy. Game has traveled and is only second in Scoring Average to the Kiwi.Of his 11 top 10 paychecks, nine are podium finishes. He'll need to add another to extend his chances of winning the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. Hoping Alker has an "off" week doesn't seem a proper strategy. Game has traveled and is only second in Scoring Average to the Kiwi. 2 Steven AlkerIt's impossible to believe 15 months ago he had to play Monday qualifiers to get into the fields. Now, look at him! Read this.It's impossible to believe 15 months ago he had to play Monday qualifiers to get into the fields. Now, look at him! Read this. 1 Jerry KellyIt won't sit well with him that his two-shot lead after 36 holes last week didn't hold up. Made par on his final seven to cash T3 as he watched Alker and others fly by. Led the field in putting and was second in fairways. T3-third and T7 in his last three.It won't sit well with him that his two-shot lead after 36 holes last week didn't hold up. Made par on his final seven to cash T3 as he watched Alker and others fly by. Led the field in putting and was second in fairways. T3-third and T7 in his last three.
Just Missed: Thongchai Jaidee, Lee Janzen, Harrison Frazar, Steve Flesch
Notables not in the field: Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Brandt Jobe and Fred Couples.
Port Royal Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida plays host to PGA TOUR Champions for the first time. Robert Trent Jones laid out his design in the early 1960s. Joe Lee lent his creativity for upgrades in 1988, but it has been Jack Nicklaus who has had the most recent influence with his major redesign in 2003 and subsequent upkeep in 2014. In 2003 the entire layout was replaced entirely with Bermuda. Celebration covered the tees, fairways and rough while TifEagle was the preferred choice on the putting surfaces. Nicklaus returned in 2014 to eliminate unnecessary bunkers reshaped a few of the green complexes.
The stock Par-72 presents risk-reward Par-5 holes that stretch anywhere from 511 yards to 634 yards. Half of the holes have water in play but there's only 1.25 inches of rough to navigate if players happen to miss the generous fairways. TifEagle Bermuda greens provide 6,000 square feet on average and will run at a tasty 12.5 feet on the Stimpmeter. Interesting to note that Sam Snead was once the pro here way back when.
Hurricane Ian dumped four inches of rain on the property but other damage was minimal. After isolated thunderstorms on Thursday sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s will cover the 54 holes on the weekend. Coastal breezes will blow 15 to 25 MPH all three days but consistently from the ENE.
Last Time - Dominion Energy Championship
Rank Player Finish 10 Scott Parel 21st 9 Thongchai Jaidee T22 8 Jerry Kelly T3 7 Miguel Angel Jimenez T55 6 Jim Furyk T11 5 Padraig Harrington T3 4 Steve Flesch T58 3 Ernie Els T6 2 Steven Alker WIN 1 Bernhard Langer T14
Just Missed: Alex Cejka - T46, Ken Duke - T32, Darren Clarke - T46, Stephen Ames - T11, and YE Yang - T22.
