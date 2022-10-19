-
-
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP
How it works: Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
-
October 19, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 19, 2022
- Bernhard Langer won the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup, his sixth season-long title on PGA TOUR Champions. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs are a three-tournament series used to determine the winner of the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup.
Tournament Dates Location Field size Holes Dominion Energy Charity Classic October 21-23 Richmond, Virginia 72 players 54 TimberTech Championship November 4-6 Boca Raton, Florida 54 players 54 Charles Schwab Cup Championship November 10-13 Phoenix, Arizona 36 players 72
Before the start of the Playoffs, the season-long Money List is converted to the Charles Schwab Cup Points List. All three Playoff events will provide double points ($1 = 2 points).
The top 72 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List at the end of the regular season, which concluded at the SAS Championship, will advance to the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (October 21-23).
DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC: Full field | Power Rankings
The top 54 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will advance to the second Playoffs event, the TimberTech Championship (November 4-6).
The top 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the TimberTech Championship will advance to the third and final Playoffs event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (November 10-13).
The top 10 on the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup standings at the conclusion of the regular season:
Rank Player Charles Schwab Cup points No. 1 Steven Alker 2,915,415 No. 2 Padraig Harrington 2,571,055 No. 3 Steve Stricker 2,473,725 No. 4 Jerry Kelly 2,158,433 No. 5 Miguel Angel Jimenez 2,034,413 No. 6 Ernie Els 1,474,569 No. 7 Bernhard Langer 1,381,006 No. 8 Thongchai Jaidee 1,369,101 No. 9 Stephen Ames 1,359,380 No. 10 Steve Flesch 1,063,558
Steven Alker has been on top for 18 of the 24 weeks this season.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 18, 2022
But it's not over.
Double points awarded at all three Playoff events. pic.twitter.com/IHgbZpnM8p
Last Year’s Playoffs
Last year, Steven Alker was the lone player to move from outside to inside the number to advance during the Playoffs. He did it twice.
2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Alker (T4) went from 55th to 46th on the Points List, moving inside the top 54, to advance to the second playoff event.
2021 TimberTech Championship: Alker (Won) went from 46th to 22nd on the Points List, moving inside the top 36, to advance to the third playoff event.
Bernhard Langer won his record-extending sixth Charles Schwab Cup in 2020-21.
-
-
Interviews
Bernhard Langer with the media after winning his sixth Schwab Cup
Charles Schwab Cup champions
Year Charles Schwab Cup champion 2001 Allen Doyle 2002 Hale Irwin 2003 Tom Watson 2004 Hale Irwin 2005 Tom Watson 2006 Jay Haas 2007 Loren Roberts 2008 Jay Haas 2009 Loren Roberts 2010 Bernhard Langer 2011 Tom Lehman 2012 Tom Lehman 2013 Kenny Perry 2014 Bernhard Langer 2015 Bernhard Langer 2016 Bernhard Langer 2017 Kevin Sutherland 2018 Bernhard Langer 2019 Scott McCarron 2020-21 Bernhard Langer
-
-
Features
Bernhard Langer has a legendary sense of humor too
Four legends have a chance in Phoenix, only one will win the Schwab Cup. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/71MxbDZQfG— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 8, 2021
-
-