How it works: Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs

Before the start of the Playoffs, the season-long Money List is converted to the Charles Schwab Cup Points List. All three Playoff events will provide double points ($1 = 2 points).

The top 72 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List at the end of the regular season, which concluded at the SAS Championship, will advance to the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (October 21-23).

DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC: Full field | Power Rankings

The top 54 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will advance to the second Playoffs event, the TimberTech Championship (November 4-6).

The top 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the TimberTech Championship will advance to the third and final Playoffs event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (November 10-13).