How Steven Alker could clinch Charles Schwab Cup at TimberTech

How dominant has Steven Alker’s season been?

In his first full PGA TOUR Champions season, the New Zealander could clinch the Charles Schwab Cup title before the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

After turning 50 with zero PGA TOUR Champions status, Alker Monday qualified into last year’s Boeing Classic, finished T7 to earn a spot in the next event and has not had to Monday qualify again.

Alker, 51, earned his first PGA TOUR Champions title at last year’s TimberTech Championship, and he’ll descend upon next week’s second Playoffs leg with the chance to cement the Charles Schwab Cup prior to the season finale at Phoenix CC.

He has recorded 12 top-three finishes this season – four wins, four runners-up and four thirds. He has recorded 16 top-10s in 21 starts, just twice finishing outside the top 25. He’s fresh off a victory at last week’s Playoffs-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic, extending his lead on the Charles Schwab Cup standings.