CHARLES SCHWAB CUP
How Steven Alker could clinch Charles Schwab Cup at TimberTech
October 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Steven Alker’s Round 3 highlights from Dominion Energy
How dominant has Steven Alker’s season been?
In his first full PGA TOUR Champions season, the New Zealander could clinch the Charles Schwab Cup title before the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
After turning 50 with zero PGA TOUR Champions status, Alker Monday qualified into last year’s Boeing Classic, finished T7 to earn a spot in the next event and has not had to Monday qualify again.
Alker, 51, earned his first PGA TOUR Champions title at last year’s TimberTech Championship, and he’ll descend upon next week’s second Playoffs leg with the chance to cement the Charles Schwab Cup prior to the season finale at Phoenix CC.
He has recorded 12 top-three finishes this season – four wins, four runners-up and four thirds. He has recorded 16 top-10s in 21 starts, just twice finishing outside the top 25. He’s fresh off a victory at last week’s Playoffs-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic, extending his lead on the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Truly a life changing past year for Steven Alker.
Alker has accrued 3,585,415 Charles Schwab Cup points with two events remaining in the season (double points are awarded across the three-event Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs). He holds an advantage of 749,960 points over No. 2 Padraig Harrington.
Here’s a look at how Alker could secure the Charles Schwab Cup title at the TimberTech Championship.
- A victory
- Solo second and
- Padraig Harrington finishes solo fifth, two-way T4 or worse
- Solo third and
- Padraig Harrington finishes solo sixth, two-way T5 or worse and
- Jerry Kelly finishes solo second or worse
- Solo fourth and
- Padraig Harrington finishes solo seventh, two-way T6 or worse and
- Jerry Kelly finishes solo second or worse
- Solo fifth and
- Padraig Harrington finishes solo 13th, three-way T12 or worse and
- Jerry Kelly finishes solo second or worse
- Solo sixth and
- Padraig Harrington finishes solo 24th, two-way T23 or worse and
- Jerry Kelly finishes solo second or worse
- Solo seventh and
- Padraig Harrington finishes solo 35th or worse and
- Jerry Kelly finishes solo second or worse
Steven Alker now leads by over 700,000 points
In August of last year, he had to Monday qualify to compete.
Now, he's on the verge of winning it all. pic.twitter.com/vtM5cxXIhR
