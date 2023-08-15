Blakes Women’s Day – A Winning Combination to Tee Off Shaw Charity Classic Week

“One of the best parts about being at Women’s Day is the opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges and struggles of being a single mom,” said Layna Haley, founder of Kaleo Collective which was also a gold-level sponsor of the event. “Their children are innocent in the life of being in a single parent family, and we believe that every woman can create a future for her and her kids, that is bright. We want to raise awareness about the struggles that these single mothers have, but also the hope that we help them find as they create a new path forward for themselves and their children.”