Bernhard Langer ready to use experience to capture his fifth Senior Open title, third at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club

“The one element that drives the scores up no matter where you play [is wind], and when you have this much wind on an exposed piece of land, it's just flat, so the wind here seems to be much heavier and taking control of the golf ball far more than we are used to with a warm wind if that makes any sense,” Langer said. “So you really have to a pay attention and hit the right shape of shot because if you're a little off here, you'll be off a lot, not just a little, so ball-striking is very important and missing the greens or missing it in the right places where you don't get penalized immensely and still can play on to hopefully avoid double-bogeys and triple-bogeys. You've got to stay out of the bunker, stay out of the gorse, keep it on the grass.”