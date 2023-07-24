Barstool Sports takes on Korn Ferry Tour: 'We sort of thrive in the chaos'

We've been lucky enough with the Korn Ferry Tour folks, who have been great at sending us sort of weekly, if not more often, little briefs on the key stories that are going on. As we get closer to the end here of the regular season, getting inside that Top 30, locking up a PGA TOUR card is obviously the goal. There are going to be folks on the bubble. We've got Justin Ray, who's an amazing stats guy, who he's gonna probably be cranking numbers and giving us stats as well that we're gonna be able to try to regurgitate and sort of package within our usual banter among one another. It's definitely not gonna be the easiest thing in the world. I've told people when we first announced this, we were definitely pretty nervous about it, in terms of you want to hold the integrity of the competition, you want to broadcast the product itself, which is the Korn Ferry Tour players, that’s what this is about. Marrying that with what we do, I think we'll deliver a pretty compelling broadcast. We're not taking it lightly. We understand that these are real stories. I think you see it more than you do on the PGA TOUR when a guy wins on the Korn Ferry Tour. They're brought to tears by it, by how much it means to them. I think all of that coming together could be a pretty special broadcast.