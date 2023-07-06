Rob Labritz looks to harness momentum from another T4 finish at the U.S. Senior Open

Labritz is still learning. A PGA club professional his entire career, Labritz earned his card for 2022 after earning medalist honors at Q-School. He didn’t finish inside the top 36 to secure his card for 2023, but his standing just outside that list has gotten him into 14 events so far. He stands 29th in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings after the U.S. Senior Open, and he’s looking forward to next week, when the schedule resumes with the fourth of five majors.