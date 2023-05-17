Steven Alker ready to play first PGA Championship at age 51

His 2023 season hasn’t been without strife. Sam Workman, his longtime caddie, died of cancer in February. So Alker has missed a couple of events and not prepared for others as much as he might have otherwise. But at the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands, Texas, where he was the defending champion, Alker put on a heartwarming show. In front of many friends and family of Workman, a Texas native and Houston Astros fan, he successfully defended. With his son, Ben, by his side, no less.