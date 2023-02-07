After long wait, Aussie Green finally gets chance to test his game in U.S.

“I was actually leading with one or two holes to play, and Gabriel Hjertstedt won it,” Green said in reference to the 1997 B.C. Open. He finished in a tie for fifth. “That was one of my best results in a PGA TOUR event. So seeing En-Joie on the schedule excites me. Other than that, it will be a fair bit of golf course study, but I really enjoy that. I’d rather play than stand on the range hitting balls all day.”