10 players to watch at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School Final Stage

10. Omar Uresti: A veteran of 390 PGA TOUR starts, Uresti has yet to earn a full schedule on PGA TOUR Champions but has come close at Final Stage of Q-School – he finished 12th in 2019, and he opened in 64 last year before finishing T23. Perhaps this year brings a change in fortune for the loyal Texas Longhorns alum, who once made nine consecutive birdies on the Korn Ferry Tour (1994 Shreveport Open) setting a record that has yet to be surpassed in TOUR-sanctioned competition. He’s long regarded as one of the game’s most accurate off the tee, and precision never hurts at Q-School.