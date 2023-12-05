Daniel Chopra shares first-round lead at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School's Final Stage

“I played really nice at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico a few weeks ago, and then I followed that with some really good play in Bermuda,” said Percy. “The week before First Stage of Q-School was tough for me, because it rained three of the five days while at home, so I couldn’t play at all. I ended up helping my wife get out all the Christmas decorations. So, I was rusty headed to that qualifier before, but managed to play well. So, I’m just elated to be here this week and give myself a chance.”