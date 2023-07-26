10 players to watch at The Senior Open Championship
Written by Bob McClellan @ChampionsTour
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex rolls into Royal Porthcawl Golf Club this week for the third time in the past 10 years. Bernhard Langer claimed titles there in both 2014 and 2017, with a 13-shot victory in 2014.
The German also has won The Senior Open Championship on two other occasions (2010, 2019), and he already has a major title this year -- the U.S. Senior Open.
Darren Clarke is back to defend his lone title from 2022. He missed the cut last week at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club by five shots.
Here's a look at 10 contenders to win at Royal Porthcawl. Keep in mind the forecast is calling for rain most of the week.
