Miguel Angel Jimenez holds two-stroke lead at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

• Playing in his first-ever Senior Open, Mario Tiziani recovered from a bogey-bogey start by recording birdies on four of the next five holes, including three in a row (holes 5-7), to help him finish the round at 68 (-3). His T2 marks his best position through Round 1 in his PGA TOUR Champions career and his 68 is his lowest ever score in a major on this Tour. Tiziani is seeking his first career victory on PGA TOUR Champions (25th start).