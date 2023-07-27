Miguel Angel Jimenez holds two-stroke lead at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
• 2018 Senior Open Champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez recorded a five-under 66 for a two-shot first-round lead over Alex Čejka and Mario Tiziani.
Miguel Ángel Jiménez, 31-35 – 66 (-5)
• This marks his 16th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions and his fourth time doing so in a 72-hole event.
- Is 5-for-16 converting those into victories (1-for-4 in 72-hole events).
• His 66 is one shot off his best career round in Senior Open (65, three times: Round 4, 2021; Round 3, 2017; Round 1, 2015).
• His 31 on the outward nine is his best score on any nine since carding a 31 on his inward nine in Round 2 of the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. It marks his best outward nine since a 31 in Round 1 of the 2023 Hoag Classic.
Miguel Ángel Jiménez drains a birdie putt at The Senior Open
• Tied the lead in greens in regulation on the day, hitting 15-of-18 (83.3%).
• Marks the fifth time he has posted the low round of the day at Senior Open (also: Round 4, 2021; Round 3, 2017; Round 3, 2016; Round 1, 2015)
• The 57-year-old is seeking his first win of the season and the 14th of his PGA TOUR Champions career.
- Jimenez has 10 top-10 finishes in 14 starts this season.
- Best finish this season: 2nd at Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
• Seeks his third career major victory on PGA TOUR Champions (won: 2018 Regions Tradition & 2018 Senior Open Presented by Rolex).
• Has finished in the top 10 in six of his eight career appearances in Senior Open Presented by Rolex.
- Previous finishes Senior Open Presented by Rolex: T8 in 2014; 4th in 2015; T3 in 2016; T11 in 2017; Won in 2018; T10 in 2019; 2nd in 2021; T29 in 2022.
• Looks to join Brian Barnes (1995 & 1996), Bob Charles (1989 & 1993), Bernhard Langer (four times – 2019, 2017, 2014 & 2010), Christy O’Connor (1999 & 2000), Gary Player (1988 1990 & 1997) Loren Roberts (2009 & 2006) Tom Watson (2007, 2005 & 2003) as the only multi-time winners of the Senior Open.
Other Notes
• Alex Čejka posted a bogey-free, three-under 68 to earn T2 after Round 1. He had one of only two bogey-free rounds on the day (also Paul Lawrie). Cejka is seeking his third career victory on PGA TOUR Champions (61st start) and his third career PGA TOUR Champions major (wins: 2021 Regions Tradition & 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship).
• Playing in his first-ever Senior Open, Mario Tiziani recovered from a bogey-bogey start by recording birdies on four of the next five holes, including three in a row (holes 5-7), to help him finish the round at 68 (-3). His T2 marks his best position through Round 1 in his PGA TOUR Champions career and his 68 is his lowest ever score in a major on this Tour. Tiziani is seeking his first career victory on PGA TOUR Champions (25th start).
• India’s Jeev Milkha Singh sits at T4 after recording a 69 (-2) on the day. This is Singh’s lowest career round in a PGA TOUR Champions event (fourth start). He is seeking his first career victory on PGA TOUR Champions.
• An eagle on the 18th hole propelled Vijay Singh to a two-under 69 on the day and a T4 position after Round 1. Singh is seeking his sixth career victory on PGA TOUR Champions (125th start) and his second major on this Tour (won 2018 Kaulig Companies Championship).
• Defending champion Darren Clarke sits T35 after opening with a two-over 73.