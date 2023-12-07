Behind Tony Jacklin's lead, Colin Montgomerie and Team Europe take charge early at World Champions Cup

This is a first-time event pitting three teams, and it took some time for competitors to get a feel for the competition on one of Florida’s toughest golf courses. In the morning Six Ball, for instance, there were three points available on each hole for all three matches, meaning 81 points up for grabs. Two points are awarded to a team winning a hole outright. Between four team sessions and two different sessions of nine-hole Singles slated for Sunday, there are a whopping 648 points available. Every hole is its own mini-tournament. The system is volatile, and teams with a lead have no room to relax.