Crews scramble to repair greens at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Agronomy crews converged at Timuquana Country Club to repair four greens that were vandalized overnight as players prepare for the start of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.
The 10th, 12th, 16th and 17th greens sustained damage.
Teams from Timuquana CC, PGA TOUR Champions, Maccurrach Golf and TPC Sawgrass were working overtime to make repairs in time for the start of the first round Friday.
“Thanks to their efforts,” PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady said in a statement, “we will have the course ready for the first round of competition tomorrow morning. We encourage everyone in the Jacksonville community to come out and support this great event and the charitable work of Jim and Tabitha Furyk throughout Northeast Florida. Any additional questions about the incident should be made to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”
Grounds crews quickly repaired the damage ahead of Friday's first round. (PGA TOUR)
Added Tournament Director Adam Renfroe: “What took place is unfortunate, as we want to represent the best of Jacksonville with this tournament. We won’t let the actions of a few individuals take away from a great week for our city and our ability to give back and create impact here in the community.”
Tournament host Jim Furyk said he received news of the incident just after 5 a.m. on Thursday and got to the course by 6 a.m., using his phone to see the full extent of the damage in the dark. He praised the “amazing” work of Timuquana Superintendent Alan Brown and others involved in the all-hands-on-deck effort.
"By the time we got out here there was a plan in place,” Furyk said.
Most of the repairs had been made even before noon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
“It’s going to show out great on television and really showcase a wonderful golf course,” Furyk said. “At the end of the day it’s going to have very little impact but a little disheartening as well.”