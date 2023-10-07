Brett Quigley takes lead after Saturday 67 at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
• Brett Quigley carded 5-under 67 for the second consecutive day and holds a one-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly entering the final round of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K.
Brett Quigley, 67-67 – 134 (-10)
• This is his fifth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 0-for-4 converting those into victories
• The 54-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (82nd start)
- Last win: 2020 Morocco Champions
• Making his 20th start of the 2023 season, he has eight top-10 finishes
- Best finish: T3 (Trophy Hassan II, Ascension Charity Classic)
• Making his third appearance at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, he finished T19 each of the last two years
Jerry Kelly, 67-68 – 135 (-9)
• The 56-year-old seeks his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions (149th start)
- Last win: 2022 Shaw Charity Classic
• Making his 20th start of the 2023 season, he has eight top-10 finishes
- Best finish: T2 (Principal Charity Classic)
• Making his third appearance at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, his best finish is T7 (2022)
Other Notes
• Steve Flesch, who won the Ascension Charity Classic last month, sits T3 at 7-under after matching the low round of the day with 67.
- The 56-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (142nd start).
• 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez sits T3 at 7-under.
- The 59-year-old seeks his 14th win on PGA TOUR Champions (156th start).
• Reigning Q-School (Final Stage) medalist Richard Green sits T3 at 7-under.
- The 52-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (25th start).
- Best finish: T3 (2023 Trophy Hassan II)
• First-round leader Scott Parel shot 1-over 73 and sits T3 at 7-under.
- The 58-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (180th start).
• Reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker is among the five players T7 at 6-under, along with Billy Andrade, Kirk Triplett, Carlos Franco and Robert Karlsson.
• Defending champion and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker sits T12 after matching the low round of the day with 5-under 67. Other notables sitting T12 at 5-under include World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.
• Tournament host Jim Furyk, Jacksonville native David Duval and World Golf Hall of Fame member Davis Love III are among the group sitting T44 at even-par.
• John Daly withdrew after the second round.