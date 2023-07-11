Seven players earn Senior Open spots via Firestone qualifier
2 Min Read
Veterans Uresti, Franco among those to earn tee times at Royal Porthcawl
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Prior to this week’s Kaulig Companies Championship at venerable Firestone (South), another competition of major significance occurred on the same grounds – at Firestone’s West Course.
More than 100 players competed in Monday's qualifier for The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, with seven available spots in the field at Royal Porthcawl later this month.
The seven players to qualify: Harold Wallace (63), Omar Uresti (65), Jesus Rivas (66), Michael Muehr (66), Esteban Toledo (67), Carlos Franco (67) and Tim Weinhart (67).
Five players finished T5 at 3-under 67, requiring a 5-for-3 playoff to determine the final spots. Toledo, Franco and Weinhart survived the playoff to punch their tickets to Wales.
Todd Fischer and Bob Sowards fell short via the playoff; they’ll receive the first two alternate spots from the site, respectively. Tom Kalinowski will be third alternate from the site.
The Senior Open will be contested July 27-30 at Royal Porthcawl GC in Bridgend, Wales. The classic links test, one of Wales’ highest-rated tracks, has previously hosted The Senior Open in 2014 and 2017, won by Bernhard Langer on both occasions. Langer’s 2014 title came by an astounding 13 strokes.
Wallace earned medalist honors Monday with a sizzling 7-under 63 at Firestone West. The Senior Open will mark the Ohio native’s first PGA TOUR Champions start; he has competed in just three PGA TOUR events, most recently in 2007.
Uresti is a veteran member of the PGA TOUR who has captured two Korn Ferry Tour titles, including the 1994 Shreveport Open which featured a streak of nine consecutive birdies that has yet to be surpassed in TOUR-sanctioned competition.
Colombia’s Rivas has made six PGA TOUR Champions starts, including two U.S. Senior Open appearances. Muehr spent time on the Korn Ferry Tour in the late 1990s and early 2000s before pursuing a career in financial planning.
Toledo is a four-time PGA TOUR Champions winner who has also made 290 PGA TOUR starts. Franco is a four-time TOUR winner who has also won twice on PGA TOUR Champions.
Weinhart has competed in three senior major championships but is set for his first appearance at The Senior Open. The longtime Atlanta-area teaching professional was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.