Chasing 46: Keeping tabs on Bernhard Langer’s pursuit of history

In that first PGA TOUR Champions win back in 2007, Langer topped Mark O’Meara by a whopping eight shots to claim the Insperity Invitational. A sign of things to come. After that initial win, Langer won three times in 2008, four in 2009 and five in 2010, including his first two of 11 senior majors. He’s never stopped winning. Every year, more wins. He’s won at least once each year on the PGA TOUR Champions since he started almost 16 years ago. In 2021, the streak seemed in jeopardy until he beat Doug Barron in a playoff to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in October. Then he won twice in 2022 and he’s already knocked off a 2023 victory with his win in February at the Chubb Classic, beating other PGA TOUR Champions stalwarts Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker by three shots.