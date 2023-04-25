Chasing 46: Keeping tabs on Bernhard Langer’s pursuit of history
Tracking Bernhard Langer. That’s what we’re doing here.
The 65-year-old from Germany has won 45 times on PGA TOUR Champions, tied with Hale Irwin for the most in the history of that Tour. Irwin collected his victories between July 1995 and January 2007, while Langer’s first victory came nine months after Irwin’s last, in October 2007.
Sixteen years later, Langer is still going.
He became a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame more than 20 years ago, after a career that included two Masters titles, more than 40 DP World Tour titles and the distinction of being the first man to sit atop the Official World Golf Ranking. Five decades into his pro career, he’s just kept winning and winning and winning. He’s had as many as seven wins in a season (2017), 10 consecutive multi-win campaigns and has hoisted the trophy in nearly one out of every seven starts on PGA TOUR Champions.
In that first PGA TOUR Champions win back in 2007, Langer topped Mark O’Meara by a whopping eight shots to claim the Insperity Invitational. A sign of things to come. After that initial win, Langer won three times in 2008, four in 2009 and five in 2010, including his first two of 11 senior majors. He’s never stopped winning. Every year, more wins. He’s won at least once each year on the PGA TOUR Champions since he started almost 16 years ago. In 2021, the streak seemed in jeopardy until he beat Doug Barron in a playoff to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in October. Then he won twice in 2022 and he’s already knocked off a 2023 victory with his win in February at the Chubb Classic, beating other PGA TOUR Champions stalwarts Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker by three shots.
Where will the next one come? When will Langer break Irwin’s record and hold it alone? That’s why we’re here. To track Bernhard Langer. Below you’ll find details on each of his starts since claiming win No. 45.
Tournament name: The Galleri Classic
Date: March 24-26, 2023
Start since 45th win: 3rd
Finish: T19 (69-72-69)
Strokes behind winner: 10
Position entering final round: T32
Strokes back entering final round: 6
Langer carded bookend 69s en route to a top-20 finish at the inaugural Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
Running totals since No. 45
Starts: 3
Top-10s: 1
Best finish: T7
Times entered final round within 5 shots of lead: 1
54-hole leads: 1
Final-round scoring average: 70.7
Tournament name: Hoag Classic
Date: March 17-19, 2023
Start since 45th win: 2nd
Finish: T7 (64-66-73)
Strokes behind winner: 3
Position entering final round: 1st
Strokes back entering final round: Led by 1
Langer shot his age or better for the ninth time on PGA TOUR Champions with an opening-round 64. He held a one-stroke lead entering the final round but closed with 2-over par 73 to finish T7. He still led with seven holes remaining, but fell from a three-way tie for the lead with a three-putt bogey at 14. Another three-putt bogey at 17 ended his bid. "Basically it came down to the putter," he said. "I didn't putt well. I missed two very short ones and had … a couple of three-putts. Didn't play too bad I played good enough to shoot one or two under or something. That would have done it, but the putter was not good enough."
Tournament name: Cologuard Classic
Date: March 3-5, 2023
Start since 45th win: 1st
Finish: T19 (72-68-70)
Strokes behind winner: 9
Position entering final round: T15
Strokes back entering final round: 7
After opening with even-par 72, Langer sat T36 on the leaderboard. He managed back-to-back under-par rounds on the weekend to finish T15. During the tournament, Langer surpassed the 1,000-round milestone on PGA TOUR Champions.
