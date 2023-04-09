Fred Couples through the years at the Masters
Couples moves to No. 2 all-time in cuts made at the Masters, behind only Jack Nicklaus (37)
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Fred Couples made the cut at the Masters with rounds of 71-74, marking his 31st career made cut at Augusta National. At 63 years, 6 months and 5 days old, he's now the oldest player to ever make the cut at the Masters, surpassing Bernhard Langer for the record.
Here's a year-by-year look at Couples' historic career at Augusta National.
Through the years
1983 - T32: 73-68-81-73
Couples makes his Augusta debut at the age of 23 after finishing third in the 1982 PGA Championship.
1984 - 10: 71, 73, 67, 72
Couples logs his first Masters top-10 with a strong weekend.
1985 - T10: 75, 73, 69, 70
1986 - T31: 72, 77, 70, 72
1988 - T5: 75, 68, 71, 71
Afer missing the Masters the year prior, Couples logs his best finish at Augusta after opening with a 75.
1989 - T11: 72, 76, 74, 67
1990 - 5: 74, 69, 72, 69
1991 - T35: 68, 73, 72, 75
1992 - 1: 69, 67, 69, 70
Couples wins his first major with four rounds of 70 or better for a two-shot victory over Raymond Floyd, the 1976 champion.
1993 - T21: 72, 70, 74, 72
1995 - T10: 71, 69, 67, 75
Couples enters the final round a stroke back but struggles with a 75.
1996 - T15: 78, 68, 71, 71
1997 - T7: 72, 69, 73, 72
1998 - T2: 69, 70, 71, 70
Holding the 54-hole lead, Couples fires a respectable 70 but is passed with an incredible final round by Mark O'Meara.
1999 - T27: 74, 71, 76, 71
2000 - T11: 76, 72, 70, 70
2001 - 26: 74, 71, 73, 68
2002 - T36: 73, 73, 76, 72
2003 - T28: 73, 75, 69, 77
2004 - T6: 73, 69, 74, 70
A 44-year-old Couples finds himself in the top 10 throughout the final three rounds for his best finish since 1998.
2005 - T39: 75, 71, 77, 72
2006 - T3: 71, 70, 72, 71
At 46 years old, Couples plays in the final pairing with eventual champion Phil Mickelson on his way to a T3.
2007 - T30: 76, 76, 78,. 71
2008 - CUT: 76, 72
Couples misses his first cut at the Masters in his 24th start.
2009 - CUT: 73, 73
2010 - 6: 66, 75, 68, 70
At 50 years old, Couples storms out of the gates to hold the solo lead after the first round.
2011 - T15: 71, 68, 72, 73
2012 - T12: 72, 67, 75, 72
2013 - T13: 68, 71, 77, 71
2014 - T20: 71, 71, 73, 75
Couples, 54 years old, logs his fifth consecutive top-20 at Augusta.
2015 - CUT: 79, 74
2017 - T18: 73, 70, 74, 72
2018 - T38: 72, 74, 73, 72
2019 - CUT: 78, 71
2020 - CUT: 77, 73
2021 - CUT: 79, 78
2022 - CUT: 75, 79
2023 - 71, 74, 76
A record-breaking 63-year-old Couples makes his first cut since 2018 to play his 31st weekend at Augusta, good for second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus.
Averages
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Total
|Score to Par
|Earnings
|73.14
|71.73
|72.60
|71.53
|72.27
|-0.4
|$73,905.97
Totals
|Events
|Rounds
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Top 10
|Top 25
|Cuts Made
|Cuts Missed
|Money Earned
|38
|134
|1
|1
|1
|11
|20
|31
|7
|$2,780,601.00