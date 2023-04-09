PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Fred Couples through the years at the Masters

Couples moves to No. 2 all-time in cuts made at the Masters, behind only Jack Nicklaus (37)

    Written by Staff @ChampionsTour

    Fred Couples made the cut at the Masters with rounds of 71-74, marking his 31st career made cut at Augusta National. At 63 years, 6 months and 5 days old, he's now the oldest player to ever make the cut at the Masters, surpassing Bernhard Langer for the record.

    Here's a year-by-year look at Couples' historic career at Augusta National.

    Through the years

    1983 - T32: 73-68-81-73

    Couples makes his Augusta debut at the age of 23 after finishing third in the 1982 PGA Championship.

    1984 - 10: 71, 73, 67, 72

    Couples logs his first Masters top-10 with a strong weekend.

    1985 - T10: 75, 73, 69, 70

    1986 - T31: 72, 77, 70, 72

    1988 - T5: 75, 68, 71, 71

    Afer missing the Masters the year prior, Couples logs his best finish at Augusta after opening with a 75.

    1989 - T11: 72, 76, 74, 67

    1990 - 5: 74, 69, 72, 69

    1991 - T35: 68, 73, 72, 75

    1992 - 1: 69, 67, 69, 70

    Couples wins his first major with four rounds of 70 or better for a two-shot victory over Raymond Floyd, the 1976 champion.

    1993 - T21: 72, 70, 74, 72

    1995 - T10: 71, 69, 67, 75

    Couples enters the final round a stroke back but struggles with a 75.

    1996 - T15: 78, 68, 71, 71

    1997 - T7: 72, 69, 73, 72

    1998 - T2: 69, 70, 71, 70

    Holding the 54-hole lead, Couples fires a respectable 70 but is passed with an incredible final round by Mark O'Meara.

    1999 - T27: 74, 71, 76, 71

    2000 - T11: 76, 72, 70, 70

    2001 - 26: 74, 71, 73, 68

    2002 - T36: 73, 73, 76, 72

    2003 - T28: 73, 75, 69, 77

    2004 - T6: 73, 69, 74, 70

    A 44-year-old Couples finds himself in the top 10 throughout the final three rounds for his best finish since 1998.

    2005 - T39: 75, 71, 77, 72

    2006 - T3: 71, 70, 72, 71

    At 46 years old, Couples plays in the final pairing with eventual champion Phil Mickelson on his way to a T3.

    2007 - T30: 76, 76, 78,. 71

    2008 - CUT: 76, 72

    Couples misses his first cut at the Masters in his 24th start.

    2009 - CUT: 73, 73

    2010 - 6: 66, 75, 68, 70

    At 50 years old, Couples storms out of the gates to hold the solo lead after the first round.

    2011 - T15: 71, 68, 72, 73

    2012 - T12: 72, 67, 75, 72

    2013 - T13: 68, 71, 77, 71

    2014 - T20: 71, 71, 73, 75

    Couples, 54 years old, logs his fifth consecutive top-20 at Augusta.

    2015 - CUT: 79, 74

    2017 - T18: 73, 70, 74, 72

    2018 - T38: 72, 74, 73, 72

    2019 - CUT: 78, 71

    2020 - CUT: 77, 73

    2021 - CUT: 79, 78

    2022 - CUT: 75, 79

    2023 - 71, 74, 76

    A record-breaking 63-year-old Couples makes his first cut since 2018 to play his 31st weekend at Augusta, good for second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus.

    Averages

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayTotalScore to ParEarnings
    73.1471.7372.6071.5372.27-0.4$73,905.97

    Totals


    EventsRounds1st2nd3rdTop 10Top 25Cuts MadeCuts MissedMoney Earned
    381341111120317$2,780,601.00