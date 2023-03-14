Bernhard Langer’s first PGA TOUR caddie, 42 years ago, knew he was different

I didn’t loop for him at that Masters. I was teaching then, and in any case Augusta National did not let the players use their own caddies – a ban that was lifted for the 1983 Masters. Langer missed the cut by a shot, stayed on the next week to play the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, where he tied for 59th place and won $666. But we did get reunited at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 1982. Unfortunately by then, his second bout with the yips had emerged. While he played exceptionally well tee-to-green, and his long putting was fine, when he got within 10 feet of the hole there was no telling what would happen, nor what you were even looking at by way of a stroke. It got so bad that by the 13th hole of the first round, our playing partners, Ben Crenshaw and Bobby Clampett, both had to politely turn away and avoid looking at Langer’s attempt at shorter putts. I felt obliged out of solidarity to watch. As painful as it was for me, I knew it was much more painful for Langer. He missed the cut by eight shots, and that was that of my caddie career with him. I only caddied a little after that, and never with anyone of his ball-striking ability.