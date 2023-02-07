Steven Alker's caddie Sam Workman passes away from cancer
Steven Alker's caddie Sam Workman passed away Monday after battling terminal cancer, Alker announced Tuesday.
Steven Alker’s longtime caddie Sam Workman has passed away after a battle with cancer, Alker announced Tuesday.
Alker had announced last week that Workman was battling terminal cancer.
“Words cannot describe the sudden passing of Sam Workman from his fight with cancer on February 6, 2023,” Alker said in an Instagram post. “You will be missed by so many. It has been a privilege walking the fairways with you ‘my man’.
“Our deepest condolences go out to Sam’s family and his closest friends. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of sorrow.
“R.I.P Sam 😢❤️1967-2023."
Alker and Workman teamed for five PGA TOUR Champions titles, including a banner 2022 season with four wins, the Charles Schwab Cup title and Player of the Year honors. Alker frequently credited Workman’s loyalty and even keel for a large part of his success in recent years, elevating his game from career journeyman status to atop the PGA TOUR Champions ranks.
“No matter what’s going on, whether you’re shooting 80 or 65, he stays the same,” Alker said in 2021. “We’ve been through a lot. He’s very loyal and just stuck with me and dug the hard yards.”
The Alker-Workman partnership began at the start of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season; they were introduced via Australian caddie and mutual friend Tony Lingard. Alker finished T4 in Exuma, his best Korn Ferry Tour finish since 2014, and the partnership was set.
Workman spent his life in the golf industry; he worked as a teaching pro, ran a municipal golf course in his native Texas, and spent a decade-and-a-half caddying on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has caddied in an estimated 400-plus events, he said in 2021, for pros including Tag Ridings, Jon Curran, AJ McInerney and Brad Elder.
Alker’s victory at the 2021 TimberTech Championship, his first PGA TOUR Champions title, also marked Workman’s first win as caddie. Alker grew emotional when thanking Workman in his victory speech.
The Korn Ferry Tour will hold a tribute for Workman on Wednesday morning prior to this week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in Bogota. Players, caddies and staff will gather for a moment of remembrance.
Players on PGA TOUR Champions will also wear ribbons in Thursday's opening round at the Trophy Hassan II in Workman's memory, with a memoriam segment on Thursday's Golf Channel broadcast as well.