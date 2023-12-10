Team USA wins inaugural World Champions Cup

“Then to have a 4-iron, I made a comment to one of the guys outside, I said I've hit a lot of meaningful shots in my career just because I played golf for so long and that one right there was one of the most nervous types of situations I've ever had having to hit a shot not quite knowing what was going on, but after I hit it, I obviously knew what was going on. Man, I was just, I guess I was ready for the moment, I'm not really sure, but it felt good out there.”