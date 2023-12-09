Cameron Percy claims PGA TOUR Champions Q-School medalist honors in convincing fashion
Four of five exempt cards earned by Australians
Written by Doug Milne @PGATOUR
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Beginning the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament with a two-stroke lead at 16-under 197, Australian Cameron Percy followed 5-under 66s in the second and third rounds with a 4-under 67 in Friday’s final round to earn medalist honors by five shots at 20-under 264.
Percy made his way to this week’s Final Stage by virtue of last month’s runner-up in First Stage of Q-School at Soboba Springs in California. The top five finishers this week at TPC Scottsdale (Champions course) earned PGA TOUR Champions exempt membership for 2024.
“When we got to 15, I asked my caddie how we were doing, because I thought we were getting lapped,” Percy said of Friday’s round. “After he told me we were four ahead, I chipped it in. From then on, I knew I just needed to keep it in front of us coming in.”
At the urging of other players with whom he holds in high regard, Percy experienced a change of heart before this week got underway.
“I wasn’t going to come (here), I was exhausted,” Percy said. “I was actually going to get ready for the PGA TOUR’s Q-School next week. I was told to go to Q-School here and get my card. It’s so much better than having to Monday qualify. So, I did…and, it has all paid off.”
Though the T59 finish wasn’t reflective of his four quality rounds of par-or-better, at last month’s World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, Percy reeled off eight birdies and an eagle to take the first-round lead by two strokes at 10-under 62. A week later at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he went from outside the cut easily back in on the strength of a second-round 7-under 64.
“The PGA TOUR is the toughest, most challenging golf in the world to compete with,” Percy noted after Thursday’s third round. “So, I like the confidence I’m hanging on to, knowing I’ve been playing well out there.”
When Percy turns 50 on May 5, 2024, the Aussie will bring that confidence to PGA TOUR Champions.
Percy’s career-best finish on TOUR (220 total starts) was the result of a playoff loss (P2) at the 2010 Shriners Children’s Open. Percy’s best of four top-25 finishes in 23 TOUR starts this past season was a T12 at The Classic in the Palm Beaches (formerly The Honda Classic). Of 12 total top-10 finishes on TOUR, three came in the 2021-22 campaign, his career-most for a single-season.
Following his third-round, 8-under 63, Percy’s fellow Aussie Michael Wright stood on the tee box of the 72nd hole at 4-under on the day and 14-under overall. Seemingly, he was a lock for a top-five spot.
“I hit what was my worst drive all week at No. 18 today, down into the desert,” Wright said. “I had a terrible lie on the rocks, leaving me with no option to try and hack a 5-iron. It went, maybe, 30 yards, but stayed on the dirt on the desert.”
Then from 122 yards, Wright was right on target, holing his third shot for a highly unlikely birdie to cap off a round of 5-under 66. As such, the 49-year-old secured solo second at 15-under 269.
Wright looks to join full-time once he hits turns 50 on Feb. 21, 2024.
2019 PGA TOUR Champions Q-School medalist Shane Bertsch carded rounds of 65-66-70-69 to finish T3 at 14-under 270, good for one of the five fully exempt cards.
“It feels good to have full-exempt next to my name,” said Bertsch, who was in this week to try and improve his exempt status. “I was in pretty good shape coming in, but the bottom line is, I was trying to improve my position. So, I’m really happy and proud of what I’ve done.”
In 602 combined starts between Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, Bertsch has amassed three Korn Ferry Tour wins, one PGA TOUR Champions title, as well as five top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR.
Less than two months after turning 50, yet another Aussie, Steve Allan, followed rounds of 68-66-65 (14 under) with a final-round even-par 71 to lock up the No. 4 spot among the top-five who received fully exempt status.
Yet to make a start on PGA TOUR Champions, Allan brings with him a solid past which spans a variety of Tours worldwide.
In addition to two international titles, including the 2002 Australian Open on home turf, Allan’s best of nine PGA TOUR top-10 finishes, both runner-up showings, came in 2003 and 2004. At the 2004 Barracuda Championship, he – along with Hunter Mahan and PGA TOUR Champions member Scott McCarron – lost to Vaughn Taylor in sudden death. In 164 Korn Ferry Tour starts from 2003-17, Allan’s best finish, a T2, came in 2015 in Colombia.
Allan made his way to Final Stage this week by virtue of a T13 finish in First Stage at Soboba Springs.
The fifth and final spot among the top five this week went the way of yet another Australian, David Bransdon. The 50-year-old Melbourne native’s only previous PGA TOUR-sanctioned experience was highlighted by one top-25 showing in nine Korn Ferry Tour starts between 1996 and 2006.
Bransdon posted scores of 69-70-65-67 to finish tied with Wes Short, Jr. and Raphael Jacquelin at 13-under 271. With a birdie on the first hole of sudden death, honors went the way of Bransdon.
The top-five finishers (no ties) become fully exempt into all open, full-field events for the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions season. In addition, Nos. 6-30 are eligible to apply for PGA TOUR Champions Associate Membership for the 2024 season, affording them the opportunity to enter 2024 PGA TOUR Champions weekly event qualifiers.
This year’s field marked one of the strongest in event history, as 20 players have combined for 46 combined titles between the PGA TOUR (34) and PGA TOUR Champions (12).
Friday weather featured sunny skies, a high of 70 degrees and a SW wind 5-10 mph.
Below is a snapshot of the five who gain access into all open, full-field events on the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions, beginning at the Chubb Classic in Naples in February:
1. Cameron Percy
Birthdate: May 5, 1974 (49)
Hometown: Chelsea, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 220
Best finish: P2, 2010 Shriners Children’s Open
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A
2. Michael Wright
Birthdate: February 21, 1974 (50)
Hometown: Gympie, Queensland, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Best finish: MC in both
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A
3. Shane Bertsch
Birthdate: March 30, 1970
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
PGA TOUR starts: 195
Best finish: T4, 2011 Fortinet Championship
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 82
Best finish: Won, 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge
4. Steve Allan
Birthdate: October 18, 1973 (50)
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 214
Best finish: P2, 2004 Barracuda Championship
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A
5. David Bransdon
Birthdate: October 28, 1973
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Best finish: MC in both
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A