Padraig Harrington leads Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els heading into final round at TimberTech Championship
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
- Padraig Harrington birdied two of the final three holes in the second round to take a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the TimberTech Championship.
- Harrington’s chasers include Charles Schwab No. 3 Bernhard Langer (T2), No. 5 Ernie Els (T4) and No. 6 David Toms (T2), along with Shane Bertsch (T4), who currently sits on the bubble (projected to move up to 37th) in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
- The 66-year-old Langer, a three-time winner of the TimberTech Championship, carded the round of the day and bettered his age with an 8-under 63.
- 2019 Charles Schwab Cup winner Scott McCarron (T11) is the lone player projected to move inside the Top 36 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings after starting the week outside of the number to advance to next week.
Padraig Harrington, 67-66 – 133 (-9)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 9th / Projected: 3rd
- This is his fifth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions. Is 3-for-4 converting those into victories
- The 52-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (33rd start)
- Seeks his second win of the 2023 season (12th start). Won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (June 23-25)
- Looks to become the fifth multi-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6), Stephen Ames (4), David Toms (2) and Bernhard Langer (2)
- Will play in the last group of the final round for the fourth time this season on PGA TOUR Champions. Is 0-for-3 converting those into victories
- Making his second appearance at the TimberTech Championship, he finished 4th in 2022
- A win on Sunday would be the 16th by a player from Ireland on PGA TOUR Champions
Bernhard Langer, 71-63 – 134 (-8)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 3rd / Projected: 2nd
- With a bogey-free 63, the 66-year-old shot his age or better for the 12th time on PGA TOUR Champions (1,062nd round). It was his sixth time during the 2023 season, third time as a 66-year-old and fifth time in South Florida.
- This is his low 18-hole score of the 2023 season (73rd round). Langer’s last instance of 63 or better: 63 (2022 TimberTech Championship/2nd Round).
- The 66-year-old seeks his record-extending 47th win on PGA TOUR Champions (339th start)
- His 46 wins are one more than Hale Irwin (45) on the all-time wins list
- Seeks his third win of the 2023 season (23rd start). Would be his seventh three-win season on PGA TOUR Champions, and first since 2017
- Looks to become the third three-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6) and Stephen Ames (4)
- The Boca Raton resident seeks his fourth win at the TimberTech Championship (16th start). Previous wins: 2010, 2019, 2022
- Would be the fourth tournament he has won four or more times on PGA TOUR Champions: Chubb Classic (5), The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (4) and Insperity Invitational (4)
- Would be his sixth successful title defense on PGA TOUR Champions, and second of 2023 (Chubb Classic)
- A win on Sunday would be his 11th victory in the state of Florida on PGA TOUR Champions
- Will play in the last group of the final round for the fourth time this season (is 2-for-3 converting those into victories)
Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs Implications
After Sunday’s final round, the Top 36 players in the standings will qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. After the second round of the TimberTech Championship, Scott McCarron (T11) is projected to move into the Top 36.
Other Notes
- First-round co-leader David Toms carded 67 for the second consecutive day and sits T2 at 8-under. The 56-year-old seeks his third win of the 2023 season (20th start). Won the Cologuard Classic (March 3-5) and The Galleri Classic (March 24-26)
- First-round co-leader Shane Bertsch sits T4 at 7-under after shooting 68. After two rounds, Bertsch has played Nos. 1-15 in a combined 12-under (with no bogeys) and Nos. 16-18 in a combined 5-over. The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (82nd start). Last win: 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge
- World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els sits T4 at 7-under after carding bogey-free 65. The 54-year-old seeks his second win of the 2023 season (22nd start). Won the Hoag Classic (March 17-19).
- First-round co-leader K.J. Choi sits T6 at 5-under, along with Stuart Appleby, Paul Broadhurst, Ken Duke and Rob Labritz.