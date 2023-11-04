Padraig Harrington leads Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els heading into final round at TimberTech Championship

With a bogey-free 63, the 66-year-old shot his age or better for the 12th time on PGA TOUR Champions (1,062nd round). It was his sixth time during the 2023 season, third time as a 66-year-old and fifth time in South Florida.

This is his low 18-hole score of the 2023 season (73rd round). Langer’s last instance of 63 or better: 63 (2022 TimberTech Championship/2nd Round).

The 66-year-old seeks his record-extending 47th win on PGA TOUR Champions (339th start)

His 46 wins are one more than Hale Irwin (45) on the all-time wins list

Seeks his third win of the 2023 season (23rd start). Would be his seventh three-win season on PGA TOUR Champions, and first since 2017

Looks to become the third three-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6) and Stephen Ames (4)

The Boca Raton resident seeks his fourth win at the TimberTech Championship (16th start). Previous wins: 2010, 2019, 2022

Would be the fourth tournament he has won four or more times on PGA TOUR Champions: Chubb Classic (5), The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (4) and Insperity Invitational (4)

Would be his sixth successful title defense on PGA TOUR Champions, and second of 2023 (Chubb Classic)

A win on Sunday would be his 11th victory in the state of Florida on PGA TOUR Champions