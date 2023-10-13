PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24H AGO

Rod Pampling shoots 66 to hold one-stroke lead over 10 players at SAS Championship

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

    Written by Staff @ChampionsTour

    Editor's note: Due to inclement weather, the second round of the SAS Championship was suspended on Saturday, October 14th at 11:15 a.m. ET. The second round is set to restart at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage will end at 5 p.m. ET.

    Rod Pampling

    • Rod Pampling birdied five of his last eight holes on his way to a 6-under 66 (34-32) and holds a one-stroke lead over 10 players.
    • He matched his low 18-hole score of the 2023 season (75th round); Had shot 66 on five previous instances in 2023
    • This is Pampling's fourth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions; Is 0-for-3 converting those into victories
    • The 54-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (85th start); Last win: 2021 Boeing Classic
    • Seeks his first win of the 2023 season (24th start); Has three top-10s this season (Best finish: T4 at Principal Charity Classic)
    • Making his fifth appearance at the SAS Championship, his best finish is T12 (2019)

    Other things to know

    - 10 players are T2 after each opening with 5-under 67:

    • Jesper Parnevik, who began the week No. 109 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and is projected to earn the “Wildcard” spot into next week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
    • If a player finishes inside the top 10 at the SAS Championship and doesn’t get inside the top 72 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings as a result, he gets an automatic spot into the first Playoffs event.
    • 2014 champion Kirk Triplett, who seeks his ninth win on PGA TOUR Champions (Last win: 2019 PURE Insurance Championship).
    • World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (The Ally Challenge).
    • Thongchai Jaidee, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (PURE Insurance Championship).
    • Rob Labritz, who seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (49th start).
    • Brian Gay, who seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (31st start).
    • 2020 champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (Hoag Classic).
    • 2019 champion Jerry Kelly, who seeks his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions (Last win: 2022 Shaw Charity Classic).
    • Reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (Insperity Invitational).
    • World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, who seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (Last win: 2022 Hoag Classic).

    - World Golf Hall of Fame member and two-time champion Bernhard Langer (2012, 2018) sits T19 after opening with 3-under 69.

    Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs Bubble Watch

    Rank Entering the WeekCurrent Projection
    70. Michael Jonzon70. Michael Jonzon
    71. Jim Furyk71. Jim Furyk
    72. Jason Bohn72. Jesper Parnevik
    73. Gene Sauers73. Jason Bohn
    74. Carlos Franco74. Carlos Franco
