Rod Pampling shoots 66 to hold one-stroke lead over 10 players at SAS Championship
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Editor's note: Due to inclement weather, the second round of the SAS Championship was suspended on Saturday, October 14th at 11:15 a.m. ET. The second round is set to restart at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage will end at 5 p.m. ET.
Rod Pampling
- Rod Pampling birdied five of his last eight holes on his way to a 6-under 66 (34-32) and holds a one-stroke lead over 10 players.
- He matched his low 18-hole score of the 2023 season (75th round); Had shot 66 on five previous instances in 2023
- This is Pampling's fourth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions; Is 0-for-3 converting those into victories
- The 54-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (85th start); Last win: 2021 Boeing Classic
- Seeks his first win of the 2023 season (24th start); Has three top-10s this season (Best finish: T4 at Principal Charity Classic)
- Making his fifth appearance at the SAS Championship, his best finish is T12 (2019)
Other things to know
- 10 players are T2 after each opening with 5-under 67:
- Jesper Parnevik, who began the week No. 109 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and is projected to earn the “Wildcard” spot into next week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
- If a player finishes inside the top 10 at the SAS Championship and doesn’t get inside the top 72 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings as a result, he gets an automatic spot into the first Playoffs event.
- 2014 champion Kirk Triplett, who seeks his ninth win on PGA TOUR Champions (Last win: 2019 PURE Insurance Championship).
- World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (The Ally Challenge).
- Thongchai Jaidee, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (PURE Insurance Championship).
- Rob Labritz, who seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (49th start).
- Brian Gay, who seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (31st start).
- 2020 champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (Hoag Classic).
- 2019 champion Jerry Kelly, who seeks his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions (Last win: 2022 Shaw Charity Classic).
- Reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker, who seeks his second win of the 2023 season (Insperity Invitational).
- World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, who seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (Last win: 2022 Hoag Classic).
- World Golf Hall of Fame member and two-time champion Bernhard Langer (2012, 2018) sits T19 after opening with 3-under 69.
Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs Bubble Watch
|Rank Entering the Week
|Current Projection
|70. Michael Jonzon
|70. Michael Jonzon
|71. Jim Furyk
|71. Jim Furyk
|72. Jason Bohn
|72. Jesper Parnevik
|73. Gene Sauers
|73. Jason Bohn
|74. Carlos Franco
|74. Carlos Franco