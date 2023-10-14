Thongchai Jaidee and Rod Pampling share SAS Championship lead after Round 2 suspended for darkness
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Weather Delay Notes (all time ET)
- The second round began at 11 a.m. (after a one-hour weather delay) and was suspended at 11:04 a.m. due to heavy rainfall.
- After a delay of four hours and 56 minutes, play resumed at 4 p.m.
- Play was suspended for the day due to darkness at 6:43 p.m.
- The second round will resume on Sunday at 7:45 a.m.
- Players will remain in the same groupings for the final round.
- Prestonwood Country Club received 1.20 inches of rain on Saturday.
- Lift, clean and place was in effect in the fairway.
Player Notes
- Thongchai Jaidee and 18-hole leader Rod Pampling share the overnight lead at 7-under. Jaidee (thru 4) birdied Nos. 3 and 4 after opening with a pair of pars. Pampling (thru 3) opened birdie-birdie before bogeying No. 3.
- John Huston (T3) and Y.E. Yang (T3) each have the low round on the course. Huston is 5-under thru 12 and Yang is 5-under thru 11 (started on No. 10).
- Four additional players are T3 at 6-under: Harrison Frazar (thru 9), Mike Weir (thru 5), World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh (thru 4) and reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker (thru 5).
- No player is currently projected to earn the “Wildcard” spot into next week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
If a player finishes inside the top 10 at the SAS Championship and doesn’t get inside the top 72 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings as a result, he gets an automatic spot into the first Playoffs event.