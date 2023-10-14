Thongchai Jaidee and Rod Pampling share SAS Championship lead after Round 2 suspended for darkness

The second round began at 11 a.m. (after a one-hour weather delay) and was suspended at 11:04 a.m. due to heavy rainfall.

After a delay of four hours and 56 minutes, play resumed at 4 p.m.

Play was suspended for the day due to darkness at 6:43 p.m.

The second round will resume on Sunday at 7:45 a.m.

Players will remain in the same groupings for the final round.

Prestonwood Country Club received 1.20 inches of rain on Saturday.