23H AGO

Steve Stricker, K.J. Choi share first-round lead with matching course-record 62s at Sanford International

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Things to Know

    • Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker and 2021 Sanford International runner-up K.J. Choi share the first-round lead after matching the course record with 62s.
    • Stricker is the lone two-time winner of the Sanford International presented by First PREMIER Bank & Mastercard (2018, 2022).
    • Three of the four past champions are T3 or better after the first round: Stricker (2018, 2022), Darren Clarke (2021) and Rocco Mediate (2019).

    Steve Stricker, 30-32 – 62 (-8)

    • Matched his second-lowest 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (195th round)
    • Matched the low 18-hole score in Sanford International history
    • This is his 11th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • The 56-year-old seeks his 17th win on PGA TOUR Champions (62nd start)
    • The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his sixth win of the 2023 season (15th start)
    • Making his fifth start at the Sanford International, he is a two-time champion (2018, 2022) and has never finished outside of the top 6 at this event

    K.J. Choi, 31-31 – 62 (-8)

    • This is his low 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (181st round)
    • Matched the low 18-hole score in Sanford International history
    • This is his third time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (59th start)
    • Making his 19th start of the season, he has four top-10 finishes
    • Making his third appearance at the Sanford International, his best finish is T2 (2021)

    Other Notes

    • 2021 champion Darren Clarke opened with 7-under 63 and sits T3.
    • 2019 champion Rocco Mediate birdied seven of his last 10 holes en route to 63 and sits T3.
    • Charles Schwab No. 4 David Toms sits T3 after shooting 7-under 63.
    • Charles Schwab No. 9 Alex Cejka carded bogey-free 63 and sits T3.
    • 2020 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez sits T22 after opening with 3-under 67.
    • Making his debut on PGA TOUR Champions, South Dakota’s Ryan Jansa shot 1-under 69 and sits T47.
    • 72-year-old open qualifier Dick Mast bettered his age with even-par 70 and sits T56.
    • Fred Funk (T22) made a hole-in-one on No. 17 with a hybrid from 199 yards.
    • John Senden (T22) made a hole-in-one on No. 8 with a pitching wedge from 132 yards.
    PGA TOUR Champions
