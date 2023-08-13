Stephen Ames leads by one shot at Boeing Classic
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Seeking his fourth win of the season, Stephen Ames carded 67 for the second consecutive day to take a one-shot lead into the final round.
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez and reigning PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year Steven Alker sit one stroke behind Ames.
Stephen Ames, 67-67 – 134 (-10)
The 59-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (188th start)
Seeks his fourth win of the 2023 season (14th start)
- Won the Trophy Hassan II (Feb. 9-11), Mitsubishi Electric Classic (May 5-7) and Principal Charity Classic (June 2-4)
- Would become the second four-time winner this season on the Champions Tour with Steve Stricker (5)
This is his ninth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 4-for-8 converting those into victories
- Has converted each of his last three attempts
Will play in the last group of the final round for the fourth time this season
- Is 3-for-3 converting those into victories
Entered the week ranked No. 7 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings
Making his eighth appearance at the Boeing Classic, his best finish is T3 (2022)
Other Notes
Reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker sits T2 at 9-under. After playing his first six holes in 1-over on Saturday, Alker played his final 12 holes in 7-under.
- The 52-year-old seeks his seventh win on PGA TOUR Champions (45th start)
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez sits T2 at 9-under after carding bogey-free 67.
- The 59-year-old seeks his 14th win on PGA TOUR Champions (153rd start)
Rookie Tim O’Neal posted 6-under 66 to move from T18 to T4 on the leaderboard.
- The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (17th start)
First-round co-leader Kevin Sutherland sits T4 at 8-under.
- The 59-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (183rd start)
Two-time Boeing Classic champion (2010, 2016) Bernhard Langer sits T10 at 5-under, along with Boeing ambassador and fellow Hall of Famer Ernie Els.
World Golf Hall of Fame member and Seattle native Fred Couples sits T13 at 4-under.
First-round co-leader Woody Austin shot 75 and sits T17 at 3-under.
Making his debut on PGA TOUR Champions, Boo Weekley carded 1-over 73 and sits T57.
Notah Begay III carded the round of the day with 7-under 65 to move from T44 to T7 on the leaderboard.
World Golf Hall of Fame member Davis Love III (illness) withdrew before the start of the second round.