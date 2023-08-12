Woody Austin, Kevin Sutherland share lead at Boeing Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Woody Austin and Kevin Sutherland share the first-round lead after each opening with 6-under 66.
Woody Austin, 34-32 – 66 (-6)
Matched his low 18-hole score of the 2023 season (45th round)
- Previous instance: American Family Insurance Championship (2nd Round)
This is his seventh time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 1-for-6 converting those into victories
Seeks his first win of the season (15th start)
- Best finish in 2023: T11 (American Family Insurance Championship)
The 59-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (202nd start)
- Last win: 2018 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Making his ninth appearance at the Boeing Classic, his best finish is T2 (2016)
Kevin Sutherland, 33-33 – 66 (-6)
Played the four par-5s in 5-under with three birdies and an eagle on No. 15
This is his seventh time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 1-for-6 converting those into victories
Seeks his first win of the season (11th start)
- Best finish in 2023: T6 (Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai)
The 59-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (183rd start)
- Last win: 2021 Cologuard Classic
Making his ninth appearance at the Boeing Classic, his best finish is 2nd/T2 (2018, 2016)
Other Notes
Charles Schwab No. 7 Stephen Ames sits in third after opening with 5-under 67.
- Looks to become the second four-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (5)
Ames’ three wins in 2023 are the second-most among all players this season on PGA TOUR Champions
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 18th en route to 4-under 68. He sits T4 along with Harrison Frazar.
World Golf Hall of Fame members Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples and Vijay Singh are among the 12 players T6 at 3-under.
Making his debut on PGA TOUR Champions, Boo Weekley (T63) opened with 3-over 75.