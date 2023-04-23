Alex Cejka leads by one at Invited Celebrity Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Format: The Invited Celebrity Classic features 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals (playing 54 holes of stroke play) along with 40 celebrities (playing 54 holes of modified Stableford scoring system).
First-round co-leader Alex Cejka shot 64 and holds a one-stroke lead over Mark Hensby entering the final round.
Mardy Fish, who won last year’s Invited Celebrity Classic (celebrity division), leads Annika Sorenstam by three points heading into Sunday.
Alex Cejka, 66-64 – 130 (-12)
Matched his low 36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (130)
Previous: 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
This is the low 36-hole score in Invited Celebrity Classic history
Previous: 134 (Steven Alker, 2022)
This is his third time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 0-for-2 converting those into victories
Will play in the last group of the final round for the second time this season
Is 0-for-1 converting those into victories
The 52-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (52nd start)
Last win: 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Making his seventh start of the season, he has three top-10 finishes
Best finish: T6 (Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai)
Making his second appearance at the Invited Celebrity Classic, he finished T26 in 2022
Today’s 64 is his low 18-hole score at this event
Mark Hensby, 66-65 – 131 (-11)
This is his low 36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions
Previous: 136 (2021 Sanford International)
The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (15th start)
Best finish: 2nd (2023 Trophy Hassan II)
With a win on Sunday, he would become the first player to win for the first time on PGA TOUR Champions in 2023
Making his fifth start of the 2023 season, he has two top-3 finishes
Finished 2nd at the Trophy Hassan II
Finished T3 at the Cologuard Classic
Will play in the last group of the final round for the second time this season
Is 0-for-1 converting those into victories
Making his second appearance at the Invited Celebrity Classic, he finished T37 in 2022
Entered the week ranked No. 8 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings
Other Notes
Charlie Wi posted 7-under 64 and sits in third at 9-under. The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (ninth start).
Dicky Pride and David Branshaw are T4 at 7-under.
The group at T6 (6-under) includes Jerry Kelly, Stuart Appleby, Chris DiMarco, Cameron Beckman, Scott McCarron and Wes Short, Jr.
First-round co-leader Rob Labritz carded even-par 71 and sits T12 at 5-under.
Charles Schwab Cup leader David Toms and defending champion Scott Parel are T26 at 3-under.
Matt Gogel matched the low round in Invited Celebrity Classic history with 8-under 63 to move from T72 to T18.
Celebrity Competition
Defending champion Mardy Fish (former professional tennis player) holds the lead entering the final round with 73 points. His 40-point performance in the second round was the best by any celebrity participant on Saturday.
Defending champion Mardy Fish (former professional tennis player) holds the lead entering the final round with 73 points. His 40-point performance in the second round was the best by any celebrity participant on Saturday.World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam scored 36 points on Saturday and sits in solo second with 70 points.
Justin Williams (former NHL player and three-time Stanley Cup champion) sits in third with 68 points and Tony Romo (former Dallas Cowboys quarterback) sits in fourth with 67 points.
First-round leader Mark Mulder (former MLB pitcher) is T5 with Jeremy Roenick (former NHL player) at 65 points.
World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam scored 36 points on Saturday and sits in solo second with 70 points.
Justin Williams (former NHL player and three-time Stanley Cup champion) sits in third with 68 points and Tony Romo (former Dallas Cowboys quarterback) sits in fourth with 67 points.
First-round leader Mark Mulder (former MLB pitcher) is T5 with Jeremy Roenick (former NHL player) at 65 points.