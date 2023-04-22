Three players tied for lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Format: The Invited Celebrity Classic features 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals (playing 54 holes of stroke play) along with 40 celebrities (playing 54 holes of modified Stableford scoring system).
Alex Cejka, Rob Labritz and Mark Hensby share the first-round lead, while former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder leads the celebrity competition.
Alex Cejka, 35-31 – 66 (-5)
Matched his low first-round score of the 2023 season (seventh start)
Previous instance: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (1st Round)
This is his fourth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 1-for-3 converting those into victories
The 52-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (52nd start)
Last win: 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Making his seventh start of the season, he has three top-10 finishes
Best finish: T6 (Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai)
Making his second appearance at the Invited Celebrity Classic, he finished T26 in 2022
Today’s 66 is his low 18-hole score at this event
Rob Labritz, 34-32 – 66 (-5)
Matched his low round on PGA TOUR Champions (90th round)
Previous instance: 2023 Hoag Classic (1st Round)
This is his second time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 0-for-1 converting those into victories
The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (31st start)
Best finish: T4 (two times; last: 2023 Hoag Classic)
Making his sixth start of the 2023 season, his best finish is T4 (Hoag Classic)
Making his second appearance at the Invited Celebrity Classic, he finished T43 in 2022
Today’s 66 is his low 18-hole score at this event
Mark Hensby, 35-31 – 66 (-5)
This is his second time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 0-for-1 converting those into victories
The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (15th start)
Best finish: 2nd (2023 Trophy Hassan II)
Making his fifth start of the 2023 season, he has two top-3 finishes
Making his second appearance at the Invited Celebrity Classic, he finished T37 in 2022
Today’s 66 is his second-lowest round at this event (Lowest: 64, 2nd Round/2022)
Other Notes
Charles Schwab Cup leader David Toms posted bogey-free 67, including 4-under 32 on the front nine. Toms, who sits T4, seeks his third win in his last four starts this season.
Other players sitting T4 at 4-under are World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, David Frost and Kirk Triplett.
Defending champion Scott Parel sits T8 after opening with 3-under 68. His position by round after each of his four rounds at the Invited Celebrity Classic is T2-T4-1st-T8.
Making his debut on PGA TOUR Champions, Arjun Atwal carded 1-under 70 and sits T27.
Dean Wilson, playing alongside Annika Sorenstam in the 20th anniversary of them being paired together at the 2003 Charles Schwab Challenge, birdied two of his first four holes en route to 2-over 73 and sits T55.