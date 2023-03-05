David Toms leads by two at Cologuard Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
David Toms birdied six of his first eight holes en route to 65 and takes a two-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round. Robert Karlsson sits in second and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker is in third.
Chris DiMarco carded the round of the day with bogey-free 63 to match the low 18-hole score in Cologuard Classic history.
David Toms, 68-65 – 133 (-11)
This is his fourth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions.
Is 0-for-3 converting those into victories
Will play in the last group of the final round for the second time since the start of the 2022 season.
Is 0-for-1 converting those into victories (2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic)
56-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (122nd start).
Last win: 2021 Ascension Charity Classic
Making his third start of the 2023 season. His best finish is T6 (Chubb Classic).
Making his seventh start at the Cologuard Classic. His best finish is T6 (2019).
Other Notes
Robert Karlsson eagled the par-5 17th en route to 8-under 64 and sits in second at 9-under. The 53-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (55th start). His best finish is 2nd (three times; last: 2022 Sanford International).
Charles Schwab Cup leader and 2018 Cologuard Classic champion Steve Stricker carded 6-under 66 and sits in third at 8-under. He looks to become the first two-time winner of the 2023 season after capturing the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January.
Chris DiMarco fired a bogey-free 9-under 63 to move from T52 to T4 on the leaderboard, where he sits tied with Alex Cejka and World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen. It was DiMarco’s low round on PGA TOUR Champions (268th round) and matched the low 18-hole score in Cologuard Classic history.
First-round leader Brett Quigley shot 1-over 73 and sits T7 at 6-under, along with Kirk Triplett and 2015 Cologuard Classic champion Marco Dawson.
Playing his 1,000th round on PGA TOUR Champions, 45-time winner and 2020 Cologuard Classic champion Bernhard Langer shot 4-under 68 and sits T15 at 4-under. The 10 players T15 at 4-under include Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly and defending Cologuard Classic champion Miguel Angel Jimenez.
For the third consecutive season, the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences is raising awareness of the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer through screening and honoring those affected by the disease through the 'Pairings with a Pro' initiative. Each PGA TOUR Champions player in the field is competing this week on behalf of a colon cancer patient, a cancer survivor or in memory of one who lost the battle to colon cancer. Players are wearing a blue ribbon with their honoree’s name all weekend long. There are 150 survivors, patients and caregivers from 12 different colon cancer advocacy groups on-site this year.