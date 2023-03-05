David Toms leads by two at Cologuard Classic

For the third consecutive season, the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences is raising awareness of the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer through screening and honoring those affected by the disease through the 'Pairings with a Pro' initiative. Each PGA TOUR Champions player in the field is competing this week on behalf of a colon cancer patient, a cancer survivor or in memory of one who lost the battle to colon cancer. Players are wearing a blue ribbon with their honoree’s name all weekend long. There are 150 survivors, patients and caregivers from 12 different colon cancer advocacy groups on-site this year.