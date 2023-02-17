Bernhard Langer, Paul Goydos share lead at Chubb Classic
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Four-time Chubb Classic champion and 44-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Bernhard Langer bettered his age with an opening-round 64 and shares the lead with Paul Goydos, who is making his 700th combined start (PGA TOUR Champions/PGA TOUR) this week.
Bernhard Langer, 31-33 – 64 (-8)
65-year-old shot his age or better for the seventh time on PGA TOUR Champions (996th round)
It was his third time shooting his age or better in the state of Florida (R1/2022 Chubb Classic, R2/2022 TimberTech Championship)
This is his 41st time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 18-for-40 converting those into victories
The World Golf Hall of Fame member seeks his record-tying 45th win on PGA TOUR Champions (319th start)
His 44 wins rank second all-time behind Hale Irwin
At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, he would extend his record as the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history with a win Sunday
Currently holds the top 3 spots on the oldest winners list
Seeks his fifth win at the Chubb Classic after claiming titles in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2022 (15th start)
With a fifth win at the Chubb Classic, he would record the second-most wins by any player at any tournament in PGA TOUR Champions history
Record: 6 wins (Hale Irwin/Turtle Bay Championship)
The Chubb Classic is one of three tournaments Langer has won four times, his most at any event (Insperity Invitational, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex)
The defending champion’s position on the leaderboard in his last four rounds at the Chubb Classic is 1st-1st-1st-T1
Dating back to the second round of the 2019 Chubb Classic, Langer has been inside the top 5 on the leaderboard after 11 of the last 12 rounds at this event With a win on Sunday, he would become the third back-to-back winner in Chubb Classic history, joining Lee Trevino (1990-1991) and Mike Hill (1993-1994)
It would be his 16th consecutive season with a win on PGA TOUR Champions
Note: It would be his 17th consecutive year with a win, having won during both years of the 2020-21 wrap-around season
With a top-10 finish, he would notch his 212th top-10 on PGA TOUR Champions, passing Hale Irwin (211) for the most in Champions Tour history
Paul Goydos, 31-33 – 64 (-8)
Carded his lowest 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Final Round/63)
This is his eighth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions Is 2-for-7 converting those into victories
Making his eighth start at the Chubb Classic, his best finish is T10 (2015)
Today’s 64 was his lowest round at this event (22nd round)
Previous low round: 68 (two times)
58-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (189th start)
Last win: 2017 3M Championship
A win on Sunday would snap a winless streak of 2,023 days (or 5 years, 6 months, 13 days)
Other Notes
World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els opened with bogey-free 7-under 65 and sits T3, along with Duffy Waldorf and Dicky Pride.
World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, rookie Justin Leonard, Scott Dunlap and John Huston are T6 at 6-under.
Seeking his record-tying fourth consecutive win on PGA TOUR Champions, 2021 Chubb Classic champion Steve Stricker sits T10 after opening with 5-under 67.
Chi Chi Rodriguez (1987) holds the Champions Tour record for most consecutive wins (4)
World Golf Hall of Fame member and two-time Chubb Classic champion Fred Couples (2010, 2017) shot 5-under 67 and sits T10.
Making his 2023 season debut, 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year Padraig Harrington sits T10 after carding 67.
Kevin Sutherland withdrew before the start of the first round, which allowed alternate Ken Tanigawa (T10) into the field. World Golf Hall of Fame member Sandy Lyle withdrew during the first round.