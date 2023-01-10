  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Narrow miss of TOUR card fuels Joey Garber into 2023

    Needed three-way T12 at season finale to regain TOUR status; finished in five-way T12

  • Joey Garber at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)Joey Garber at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)