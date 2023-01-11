Kings of Harbour Town turning 50 this year

“I’m borderline in denial that my 50th birthday is near,” Cink said. “Of course, I’ve had a lot of friends and other competitors come up and tell me how much I’m going to enjoy it out there, which I know I will. But, I don’t turn 50 until May. I’ve got to figure out how to be the best player on the PGA TOUR that I can until then and then after that … we’ll see.”