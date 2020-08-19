Pendrith’s dream of playing on the PGA TOUR is close

It’s a big leap getting to the PGA TOUR, but Pendrith has been taking big leaps his whole life.

And he’s never been alone.

This is the story of the support system of a former no-fear mountain biker, high-level hockey player, nearly-made-it baseball player, and ‘certified beauty’ that has helped Taylor Pendrith get ever-so-close to achieving his dream of joining the PGA TOUR.

THE COACH

“A lot of people would have quit,” Derek Ingram said.

Ingram has been the head coach of the men’s national team for Golf Canada – the national sport organization for golf in the country, akin to the United States Golf Association – for nearly a decade. He’s worked with basically all of Canada’s top male golfers.

Pendrith, however, was special. He showed just how special as he navigating a series of injuries that what would have been a career-ender for most people.

“It was almost like his palm exploded,” Ingram explained of Pendrith’s freak injury from a couple of seasons ago. “He couldn’t hold a club. He couldn’t hold anything. Then there was an injury to his wrist and his hand and his elbow … there was no let-go at all.”

Ingram said Pendrith never really played “bad” but he was just injured. He could never play at 100 percent. Although Pendrith admits now he’ll probably never get to be 100 percent, the golf world has been put on notice with how good he can be even when he’s close to all-there.

“It just became a roller coaster of really bad luck and unfortunate situations,” said Ingram.

When the two first met, Ingram said, yes, Pendrith could hit the ball further than most anyone on the planet (he was routinely banging it 300-plus yards even as a 15-year-old) but what impressed Ingram the most was how tight he was around the green.

“He could shoot in the 80s and then the 60s in back-to-back days. But he had this very unique skill-set where the guy could just pound the ball and then he’s got a wicked short game too,” said Ingram.

Pendrith himself said Ingram isn’t just a good coach, but a great friend as well.

“When I was younger, I didn’t realize how good I was, and I’m starting to realize that and trust my swing and my thoughts and know now I can compete with the best. He’s just ingrained that in my memory,” said Pendrith. “He basically encourages me to be the best version of myself.”

Ingram said Pendrith’s game has rounded into something super consistent.

He drives it long and straight now. His putting has turned into a strength. His swing is more efficient. His short game, which was always solid, has become much improved. And his laid-back attitude can’t be beat.

“His game,” said Ingram, “is built for the PGA TOUR. I told him he’s going to be a TOUR winner, and he’s probably going to have the ability to win every year.”

THE BEST FRIENDS

“He would outdrive me by 50-60 yards on average, for sure,” Corey Conners said.

Since Conners and Pendrith met 10 years ago, they’ve become almost inseparable – except for off the tee. Conners, as a scrawny 18-year-old, averaged about 260 yards with his driver, while Pendrith was comfortably flying it 300.

The pair grew up playing in tournaments in the greater Toronto area after Pendrith dropped all the other sports to focus on golf. They were both recruited to Kent State by fellow Canadian and longtime Kent State coach Herb Page. At college, they lived together for all four years. They were also a part of Golf Canada’s national team for a number of years.

Although Conners has pressed the gas pedal on his career, having now won a PGA TOUR event, he is rooting hard for his friend to join him on the biggest stage in the sport – plus they’re roommates still, at Conners’ home in south Florida.

“He’s just worked so hard,” said Conners of Pendrith’s recent successes. “I always knew his game was well suited to perform well in pro golf, so I couldn’t be happier to see his results this year. His game has matured a lot and we do have a great group of Canadians on TOUR right now, but to add another one to the list is going to be awesome.”

Not only has Conners been instrumental in Pendrith’s professional success (“It’s been great to play and practice with him, I mean, he’s a PGA TOUR winner. I was able to go to Augusta with him last year and it just motivated me a little bit seeing his success,” said Pendrith), he also played a pretty important role in his personal success, too.

Meg Beirnes, Pendrith’s now-fiancée, counts Conners’ wife Malory and his twin sister Nicole as her best friends.

“We set them up,” said Conners with a laugh. “But they’re a great match. Meg’s really organized and thinks things through, and that complements Taylor, who flies a little looser at times.