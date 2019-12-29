Sunday, January 12, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Gainey holds opening-round lead at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
GREAT EXUMA, The Bahamas — Beginning with a birdie on his first hole of the 2020 season, Tommy Gainey carded a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Joshua Creel and Dylan Wu sit one stroke off the lead with matching ...read more
Friday, January 10, 2020
2020 Korn Ferry Tour eligibility ranking
2020 KORN FERRY TOUR ELIGIBILITY CATEGORIESread more
Thursday, January 09, 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Insider
Thornberry aims to convert rookie-year lessons into TOUR card
There’s something about Braden Thornberry that makes him inherently likable. Not that his golf game isn’t enough to make eyes and ears perk up, but there’s a genuine southern charm that makes him easy to root for, and easy to think, ‘Man, that guy is going places.’read more
Inside the Field: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
Field information as of January 9, 2020.read more
Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
In 2017, the inaugural iteration of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay featured winds in excess of 40 miles per hour, some of the most demanding conditions in Korn Ferry Tour annals, and Kyle Thompson’s winning score of 2-under.read more
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Former TOUR Commissioner Beman named Honorary Chair of Live + Work in Maine Open
PORTLAND, Maine – Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and the Korn Ferry Tour announced Wednesday that former PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman will serve as Honorary Chair of the Tour’s inaugural Live + Work in Maine Open, and that The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital (BBCH) will be the tournament’s...read more
Friday, January 03, 2020
2020 Korn Ferry Tour season preview
It’s a new year – a new decade, even – but just because the calendar has changed, it doesn’t mean the objectives of those teeing it up on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 will be any different than those who tried their hand 30 years ago when the Tour launched.read more
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2020 Players to Watch: No. 1, Kevin Dougherty
PLAYERS TO WATCH: No. 10: Whitney | No. 9: Riley | No. 8: Thornberry | No. 7: Zalatoris | No. 6: Saxon | No. 5: Thompson | No. 4: Nunez | No. 3: McGreevy | No. 2: Barjonread more
Monday, December 30, 2019
2020 Players to Watch: No. 2, Paul Barjon
Paul Barjon had been there before on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada. A sixth-place finish on the Tour’s 2016 Order of Merit led to his first Korn Ferry Tour season in 2017.read more
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2020 Players to Watch: No. 3, Max McGreevy
Max McGreevy was part of the 2017 NCAA Championship-winning team. His University of Oklahoma squad was on top of the world. McGreevy himself was supposed to get off to a quick and impressive start to his professional career.read more