Greyson Sigg completes comeback victory at Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After a back-nine battle that included seven one-stroke swings within the final pairing, Greyson Sigg made a six-foot par putt on the 18th hole to secure a one-stroke victory over Stephan Jaeger at the Visit Knoxville Open. Trailing Jaeger by three at the start of the day, Sigg closed with a 4-under 66 and secured his first Korn Ferry Tour victory with a 20-under total.

“When Jaeger gets out there in the hunt, he's hard to beat, so I knew I had to go out today and shoot at least 4- or 5-under and luckily for me, I did,” Sigg said. “I've been close and it just speaks volumes to how hard this tour is and how good these guys are. I've been close and finally today I was able to [win].”

Over the last 10 holes, Jaeger and Sigg made the same score just twice – pars on Nos. 15 and 18. Sigg evened the score at 20-under with birdies on No. 12 and 13, and again with a birdie on No. 16. He took a one-stroke lead into the 18th hole after Jaeger missed a three-foot par putt on No. 17 to fall out of the lead for the first time all day.

On the uphill par-5 18th, Jaeger caught a good break with his second shot, as he missed short and right of the green, but his ball held up in the greenside rough. Conversely, Sigg caught a bad break when his approach from 205 yards hit into the bank short of the green and trickled back down the fairway, eventually finishing 64 yards from the hole.

“It's kind of very deceiving coming up the hill a little bit. It was right at it, really good shot, good number, I thought … I didn't know if it was on the green, just over the green, and waited about 30 seconds and the ball came I think 64 yards away from the hole,” Sigg said.

Sigg hit his third shot 30 feet above the hole, and after both players missed their birdie putts, he rolled in his six-footer to secure the one-stroke victory.

The University of Georgia alumnus has eight top-10s this season and moved to No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. With a season total of 1934 points, Sigg has crossed the 1700-point threshold the Tour is using as its fail-safe number for players to finish inside the top 25.

“It's hard to do. I mean, you see it every week where guys struggle to get there. Good players who I feel like should be there, aren't,” said Sigg, who played on the Forme Tour from 2017-2019. “I've been doing it my whole life to get there and today I solidified it, so today it's a pretty special moment for me.”

For Jaeger, he was the 36- and 54-hole leader and in search of becoming the 12th player to earn a three-win promotion and the first since Wesley Bryan in 2016. He had a chance to force a playoff on No. 18, but his downhill, six-foot birdie putt slid by the hole. The runner-up finish is his fifth top-three of the season and he remains atop the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Seth Reeves matched the course record with a 9-under 61 and finished solo third at 17-under, while Max Greyserman and Harrison Endycott shared fourth at 16-under.

This week marks the 31st edition of the Visit Knoxville Open, one of four tournaments from the original season in 1990 that remain on the Tour’s schedule. The Korn Ferry Tour travels to Kansas City, Missouri, for the AdventHealth Championship next week.