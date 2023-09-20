Bubble boy Cody Blick explains the fight for a PGA TOUR card

Blick said Tuesday that he doesn’t have the best memory, but it is spry enough to easily recall highlight shots. He’ll strive for new highlights this week at The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), which was designed by Alister MacKenzie in 1938. Blick is a MacKenzie aficionado of sorts, having frequented the likes of Pasatiempo and Meadow Club back in California as a kid. “He’s the one designer where the hole completely changes based on where the pin is,” Blick said of MacKenzie. The demanding Scarlet Course suggests some adversity will come this week, but Blick is ready to take the good with the bad.