Five players with most at stake at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Undeterred, Furr went T7-T2 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship and AdventHealth Championship to vault to No. 26 on the Points List and set up his season. The University of Alabama alum drifted back to No. 50 on the Points List by midsummer but again flipped the switch with back-to-back top-six showings at the Magnit Championship and Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron in late August, propelling him back inside the top 30 with two events to play. His spot inside the top 30 is certainly tenuous with two events to play; he needs to play well, and he knows it. But a legitimate chance at a TOUR card is eons away from a summer of Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifiers, to say the least.