See who's fighting for a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth at Magnit

Naegel admits he hasn’t been able to practice like he normally would this year, and his pre-round routine isn’t that complicated – chips and putts, a few wedges, then a few drivers before headed to the tee. He never had pain in his back, thankfully, but he was awfully weak. There was a time when he couldn’t lift a 15-pound dumbbell over his head. Now, he says, he can get up to 45 pounds.