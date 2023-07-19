Egg farm’s William Mouw cracks code in pro golf

“Being a golfer and being a professional golfer are two different things,” admits Mouw. “Coming into my junior year and with PGA TOUR U, I knew golf would be considered ‘my job’ so I’ve always worked hard, and I’ve loved working hard on the process. As long as you set out plans with what you’re going to do to improve and how you’re going to provide for your family … all this helped me to develop the person I want to be and how I want to play.”